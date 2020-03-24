For The Quarantiners: Naomi Campbell Shares Her Personal Vitamin & Supplement Routine

Naomi Campbell Shares Her Personal Vitamin & Supplement Routine

- By Bossip Staff
Kenneth Ize : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021

Source: Kristy Sparow / Getty

If you’re like most of us right now, sitting at home in your house robe, scrolling through a bunch of coronavirus articles, Naomi Campbell is here to share some health knowledge with you. The superstar model is sharing her personal supplement and vitamin routine.

While Naomi maps out what supplements she takes, some on a daily basis, she gives us little tidbit on what their benefits are. Naomi has a reputation for being a stickler for her overall health. Remember pre-coronavirus days when she was cleaning off her plane seat and window with sanitizing wipes.

We will, however, say this is for entertainment purposes, for now. Consult with a doctor before copy-catting Naomi’s routine. But enjoy!

