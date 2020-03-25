MORE Quarantine Baes Glammed Up With Nowhere To Go

Slayyy From Home: MORE Quarantine Baes Glammed Up With Nowhere To Go

- By Bossip Staff
We’re baaaack with another swoon-worthy collection of quarantine baes to keep you company with their social distance slayyys while the whole entire world spirals into coronavirus chaos.

Oh yes, it’s more essential content from your buddy-pals at Bossip who know you’re sick and tired of being cooped up in the house with dwindling amounts of snacks, toilet paper, meal options and fap cinema during these trying times.

Hit the flip for a gallery of quarantine baes glammed up with nowhere to go.

    I’m the robe queen ✨💞 . . . Robe: @walmart

    Stay safe everyone 💕 dress : @forever21

