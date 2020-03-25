MORE Quarantine Baes Glammed Up With Nowhere To Go
Slayyy From Home: MORE Quarantine Baes Glammed Up With Nowhere To Go
Your quarantine bae. I just took part in the “See a shot, take a shot” challenge on my story and the jack is setting in😂😂😂 Imma HUGEEEEE lightweight. BUT BEFORE THAT! I was • Sitting on the couch binge watching my show, in my robe, sad cause I’m almost finished. One more season left 🥺 I’m gonna miss the characters lol. #JaneTheVirgin ❤️ • • • • #janethevirgin #janethevirgincw #teamrafael #netflix #binge #bingewatching #netflixandchill #quarantine #quarantinebae #socialdistance #quarantineandchill #relaxing #robelife #daypajamas #jackdaniels #clubquarantine
We’re baaaack with another swoon-worthy collection of quarantine baes to keep you company with their social distance slayyys while the whole entire world spirals into coronavirus chaos.
Oh yes, it’s more essential content from your buddy-pals at Bossip who know you’re sick and tired of being cooped up in the house with dwindling amounts of snacks, toilet paper, meal options and fap cinema during these trying times.
Hit the flip for a gallery of quarantine baes glammed up with nowhere to go.
Quarantine Day 9 Acting like I have somewhere to go 🙃 • • • #melaninqueens #woc #anastasiabrows #makeupforwoc #plussize #undiscoveredwoc #highlight #contour #ootd #blackgirls #makeupforblackwomen #corona #quarantineandchill #nyxcosmetics #melanin #wakeupandmakeup #motd #quarantinebae #blackgirlmagic #cocoaswatches #melaninpoppin #makeupformelaningirls #beatface #blackwomenmakeup #melaninbeautiesunite #melanincosmetics #blackbeauty #blackgirlsrock
