Drink Champs: Lamar Odom Talks Kardashians, Kanye West, Lakers, Kobe Bryant & More With N.O.R.E. [Video]

Lamar Odom Talks Kardashians, Kanye West, Lakers, Kobe Bryant & More

Drink Champs is one of the most-watched podcasts in hip-hop culture, staying afloat with the likes of Rap Radar, the Joe Budden Podcast, and several others. Just as the name suggests guests have a drink with the hosts, N.O.R.E and DJ EFN. With the idea of drinking during the interview, many were surprised to learn Lamar Odom would be a guest on an upcoming episode. Lamar, of course, has a long documented battle with substance abuse and giving one of his rare interview appearances with drinks involved just isn’t a good look. However, Lamar decided to join the podcast for a very open interview.

During their conversation, Lamar opens up about a number of topics and even gives never-before-heard stories for the listeners. He talks in-depth about his former teammate Kobe Bryant and his very untimely passing, along with what made Kobe different than most players in the league. Lamar shares the advice Jay-Z gave him about getting into the music industry, which he thought was hating, but he soon learned the music business wasn’t exactly what he thought. During the interview, Lamar also goes in-depth about his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian, also being sure to mention that Kanye West was there during his troubles and how much it meant to him.

The interview flow is awkward for the most part, even showing some conflict at one point when Lamar expresses he thinks N.O.R.E. is playing him and admits he might not have known what he signed up for. N.O.R.E quickly refutes that, revealing Lamar hit him for the interview, not the other way around.

The Odom episode of Drink Champs: Happy Hour is available on TIDAL and airs Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on REVOLT TV.

Check out some clips below.