F-U, You Know! Zack Morris Tethered Congressman Matt Gaetz Drowned In Mumbo Sauce For Questioning $13 Million Howard University Funding

Yesterday the Senate passed a $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package bill that was written to keep American citizens, businesses, cities, and essential services afloat during this difficult time of social distancing. There was much haranguing on both sides about what would be included in the bill the folks up on Capitol Hill finally did right and got the damn thing ratified.

In the aftermath of the historic plan being approved, there are still those complaining about the distribution of funds. Take Congressman Matt Gaetz for example. You may remember him as the perfectly coiffed douchebag who eagerly inhaled his zaddy Donald Trump’s man meat day after day during the House impeachment hearings. Last night, Gaetz took to Twitter to press send on this absurd annotation:

$13,000,000 in taxpayer funds could be going to families across the nation struggling to put food on the table in the midst of COVID-19. Instead, it's going to Howard University. Education is important- but a $13 million check to Howard does not belong in COVID-19 relief. pic.twitter.com/uIT6yaTMUo — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 25, 2020

Despite the fact that Howard University Hospital is literally a few minutes walk from where Congressman Gaetz works every single day, he had no idea what that hospital does for D.C. residents. A fact that Senator Kamala Harris, a Howard alum, was more than happy to point out to him while also doing a bit of contextual math:

The bill provides $30 billion to protect students and help schools, colleges and universities combat the coronavirus. This is $13 million. $13 million = .04% of $30 billion Why do you take issue with money going to Howard, Congressman? https://t.co/7nyaijShhd — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) March 26, 2020

Senator Harris’s tweet is akin to the iconic photo of Dwyane Wade throwing a blind alley-oop to LeBron James as many also stepped in to get an and-1 dunk on ol’ Matty Gaetz.

You've gotta be a racist, fucknuggety waste of flesh to turn "$13 million emergency funding to Howard U. affiliate hospital for COVID-19 response" into "FREE STUFF FOR UNDESERVING NEGROES TO GET EDUCATED WHILE WHITE PEOPLE WHO ARE THE ONLY REAL AMERICANS HAVE IT SO HAAAARRRRRRD." https://t.co/ozVJGoVajR — Fiqah (@sassycrass) March 26, 2020

Oh, but there’s more. So much more.

Hey Siri, does Howard University run a hospital? Siri: Yes, black people can be doctors. Howard University Hospital is a 300 bed level 1 trauma center and teaching hospital serving the DC area. It is considered a critical part of the regional public health infrastructure https://t.co/vtgts1HSLn — Stop acting like this is normal (@goddamnedfrank) March 26, 2020

LOTS MORE!

Obviously @RepMattGaetz is too racist, too stupid or both to know that Howard University Hospital is a #COVID19 treatment center. That's right, Mattycakes They let us niggrahs be doctors now! So fuck off you ignorant old booze bag. https://t.co/eOiqNudXWz — @Unknwnstuntman (@Unknwnstuntman) March 26, 2020

Things got so bad that even the Howard University account had to clap back.

HU Facts: Howard University operates a world-class medical simulation center, 6,000 square foot state-of-the art simulated learning environment, offering resources to advance a comprehensive healthcare education program. pic.twitter.com/sCzTaSotw5 — Howard University (@HowardU) March 26, 2020

Bloop on yo’ b!tc#a$$.