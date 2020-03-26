Matt Gaetz gets backlash for criticizing Howard University Hospital funding
F-U, You Know! Zack Morris Tethered Congressman Matt Gaetz Drowned In Mumbo Sauce For Questioning $13 Million Howard University Funding
Yesterday the Senate passed a $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package bill that was written to keep American citizens, businesses, cities, and essential services afloat during this difficult time of social distancing. There was much haranguing on both sides about what would be included in the bill the folks up on Capitol Hill finally did right and got the damn thing ratified.
In the aftermath of the historic plan being approved, there are still those complaining about the distribution of funds. Take Congressman Matt Gaetz for example. You may remember him as the perfectly coiffed douchebag who eagerly inhaled his zaddy Donald Trump’s man meat day after day during the House impeachment hearings. Last night, Gaetz took to Twitter to press send on this absurd annotation:
Despite the fact that Howard University Hospital is literally a few minutes walk from where Congressman Gaetz works every single day, he had no idea what that hospital does for D.C. residents. A fact that Senator Kamala Harris, a Howard alum, was more than happy to point out to him while also doing a bit of contextual math:
Senator Harris’s tweet is akin to the iconic photo of Dwyane Wade throwing a blind alley-oop to LeBron James as many also stepped in to get an and-1 dunk on ol’ Matty Gaetz.
Oh, but there’s more. So much more.
LOTS MORE!
Things got so bad that even the Howard University account had to clap back.
Bloop on yo’ b!tc#a$$.
