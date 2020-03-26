Bay Area Chanteuse Journee Spins Love Tales With A Modern Twist (Exclusive)

For rising singer Journee, music is in the blood.

The 21-year-old was still a toddler when she began sitting in on her musician father’s studio sessions. She said he’d help her write songs and occasionally, she’d make an appearance on one of his records.

“He had a studio in the garage,” Journee recalled. “I would always be out there with him. It was fun.”

However, Journee didn’t get serious about her craft until about two years ago when she joined a singing group, the Association of Black Music Artists at the University of California, Riverside where she is studying liberal studies. She began posting clips of herself singing covers on social media, and she started to get attention and make a name for herself.

Journee said she draws from her own experiences in love – including a recent breakup – when she pens her song lyrics, and her new single, “This & That” is about the aftermath of a toxic relationship after falling for the wrong man.

“I definitely like to write about love,” she said. “I do like to write about both sides of love, the good side, and the bad side.”

Journee grew up in San Jose, Calif. with her father and stepmom, listening to rap and R&B staples like Mary J. Blige, Beyonce, Jay-Z, and 50 Cent. She said the hip hop of yesteryear influences her music as well as contemporary artists like Jhene Aiko and BJ The Chicago Kid.

When asked to describe her sound, Journee said, “Definitely R&B, kind of soulful, but definitely has elements of pop.”

Journee said she’s getting ready to release an EP this summer as well as more music videos. But in the meantime, she’s practicing, performing and recording as she gets ready for her big break.

“I’m trying to take this as seriously as possible,” she said. “Everyone I’ve encountered has been telling me that ‘something big is gonna happen for you,’ so I’m trying to prepare. I’ve been rehearsing a lot, writing a lot and I hope, by the end of this year, to just get signed to a major label and have a hit single.”

Check out Journee’s video above.