Judge Agrees To Seal NBA Star DeMarcus Cousins’ Domestic Violence Case Against Baby Mama (Exclusive)

LA Lakers Star Allegedly Threatened To Kill His Son’s Mother

NBA Star DeMarcus Cousins’ domestic violence case against his baby mama has disappeared from the public domain.

The criminal case brought by the Mobile, AL city attorney that accuses Cousins of threatening to kill Christy West has been sealed, the city spokeswoman told BOSSIP.

That means we may never know what really happened between the LA Lakers’ DeMarcus Cousins and his son’s mother.

The spokesperson wouldn’t specify when the case was sealed or whether Cousins or West got the gag order, but Cousins – who is in the midst of a one year $3.5 million contract with the Lakers – has a lot to lose if more damaging revelations become public.

West allegedly recorded Cousins threatening to put a “bullet” in her head after she refused to hand their son over to attend his wedding.

“I’m gonna ask you this one more time before I take it to another level,” a male – who was ID’d as Cousins said in the recording, which was posted by TMZ. “Can I have my son here, please?”

When West told him no, he allegedly went nuts, according to the recording.

“I’m gonna make sure I put a bullet through your f***ing head,” the male voice replies.

West reported the threats to police, who issued a warrant for his arrest. The mother reportedly accused Cousins of choking her in the past and asked for a restraining order and for Cousins to have supervised visitation with their son.

He was charged with harassment in the third degree, a misdemeanor, but the protective order means that Cousins’ warrant and the criminal case disappeared from Mobile’s municipal court docket, according to court records.

If he’s found guilty, Cousins could face up to three months in jail or up to $500 in fines, or both.

Newlywed Cousins, who has been sidelined with an injury this season, hasn’t commented on the case. We’ve reached out to his rep for comment.

The case doesn’t seem to have affected Cousins’ bottom line, with the player continuing to rack up endorsement deals – including one with smart luggage brand Samsara – since the alleged incident.