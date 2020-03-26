RHOP Season 5 Trailer: A New Housewife & That MESSY Monique VS. Candiace Cabernet Combat [Video]

They’re baaaaaack! The “Real Housewives of Potomac” is coming back to TV for season 5 and there’s messiness afoot. In the trailer for the new season, we meet newbie Dr. Wendy Osefo who comes in with guns blazing and takes on Ashley Darby. As for Ashley, it looks like her marriage is still being tested even after those groping allegations against her husband Michael. In the trailer, Michael seemingly confesses to partying at a strip club before booking a hotel room.

The Grand Dame Karen Huger might be having marriage trouble with her “Black Bill Gates” hubby Ray. “I’m done,” says Karen, “We’ve been together 25 years. I should have left… in a f—ing heartbeat.”

Gizelle Bryant’s seen reconciling with her Pastor ex/alleged “storyline” Jamal Bryant much to the chagrin of their three children who think they’re “annoying” and Robyn and Juan Dixon are back building their relationship after living together as divorcees. As previously reported they recently got re-engaged.

Things get especially spicy in the trailer when that Cabernet combat that went down between ex-friends Monique and Candiace Dillard blows up. As previously reported the two filed charges against each other after Candiace claimed Monique grabbed her by the hair and pulled her down.

Monique followed up by filing counter-assault charges against Candiace claiming self-defense and alleged that Candiace hit her in the face with a wine glass, leaving her with a bloody nose and lacerated lip—so she HAD to essentially beat her azz. In the trailer, you can see the showdown start to happen and see a producer try to hold an angry Monique back.

This. Is. Messy.

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” season 5 premieres Sunday, May 3 (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.