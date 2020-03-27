Stringer-Bell.Gif: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Boris Johnson is the equivalent to Donald Trump in Great Britain. He’s racist, arrogant, goofy, clownish, and generally someone who only a fool or a complete ass-kiss would respect and support.

According to DailyMail, Boris Johnson and, ironically, the Health Secretary Matt Hancock have both tested positive for COVID-19. Johnson took to Instagram this morning to address the world about his condition.

This is huge news. Especially because there are so many headazz conservative types who seem to think that coronavirus is some made-up thing that “the media” has created. There’s no telling how many hands Johnson has shaken or people he’s been in contact with over the past 14 days. The leader of the country might actually bring the British parliament to its knees if too many lawmakers are found to be infected.

Can you imagine if Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus? We can but we digress.

As for the Health Secretary, he made his announcement shortly after Johnson dropped his bombshell news.

Within hours Mr Hancock then revealed he also has the virus. ‘I’ve tested positive. Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I’m working from home & self-isolating,’ he tweeted. Mr Hancock had been expected to appear at the daily government press briefing this evening, but Michael Gove is now likely to fill in.

Maybe world leaders contracting the virus will encourage people to stay their dumb a$$es in the house.