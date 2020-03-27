Facts About Jesseca Dupart
Bo$$ Queen: Here’s Everything We Know About Da Brat’s Fruitful Fiancée Jesseca Dupart
Jesseca Dupart and Da Brat confirmed they are in a beautiful, loving relationship this week and people are curious about their story. Unfortunately, the So So Def veteran rapper and her entrepreneur sweetie have kept their romance story to themselves so far, but on the bright side people are learning about who Jesseca Dupart it for the first time.
The business mogul does a lot to educate people about how she marketed her business from literal ashes to making an estimated $5 Million net worth.
Hit the flip to see what else we learned about Jesseca, Da Brat’s soon-to-be wife!
IF I CAN DO THIS U CAN DEF DO WHATEVER IT IS THAT IS ON YOUR HEART ❤️ no matter how scary 🙏🏾🙏🏾DONT GIVE UP ON YOUR DREAMS‼️ DONT LET PEOPLE DISCOURAGE YOU‼️ keep going ‼️ Let God lead ….. the blessings He has you can’t even IMAGINE what He has in store ‼️ The NEW house sits on 6.3 acres and I am doing a FULL renovation to customize it , including driveway ( so the pics are AS IS but u get the point ) I DID A MILD TOUR ON MY LIVE IF U WANNA SEE THE BEGINNING
Jesseca Dupart is 38 and she was born in New Orleans but currently, she resides in Atlanta. Just last year she moved into her dream home, sharing the home buying and renovating process on Instagram.
Never give up 🙏🏾🙏🏾 my back story is I was a hairstylist OVER 20years before I retired. I WORKED EVERYDAY OF THE WEEK AT ONE POINT….. even worked holidays. I guess u can say I’m a workaholic 😩😩😩 I understood the dynamic that the more I worked the more I made. Days off ?? For what 🙄🙄🙄🙄 IM ON A MISSION….. now that I’ve been more in retail than servicing for a few years I’ve applied this same ethic but smarter. The goal is to physically work less while monetarily making WAY more. I put YEARS and YEARS in with my hands , on my feet for hours daily and not some brain work ……. I now am working more with my mind and less with my hands and less time on my feet 😊❤️ happy for my journey I wouldn’t have it no other way ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Jesseca started in the beauty industry as a hairstylist for over twenty years. Then she acquired her own salon. A turning point came in 2013 when her shop actually caught on fire. She called it the worst day in business she ever experienced to Beauty Independent.
The worst day in business for me was when my hair salon caught on fire in 2013. We lost everything. I felt as though I was reliving the devastation of Hurricane Katrina. Fortunately, there were no casualties, but we suffered the immediate loss of everything.
As the owner, I definitely felt that it was my responsibility to take care of all the other stylists that worked with me, even though I had no idea how I was going to do this. By God’s grace, we received donations from many in the community, which gave me the hope to keep ongoing.
🙏🏽Pic 1: some of the inventory we have for the stores we have on hand to fulfill orders • 🙏🏽Pic 2: orders that are being filled that are palletized and being shipped out . . This is just “PART” of our inventory 😩🙏🏽. …. We try to stay ready ….. this is far from what I was doing jus last year. And to think this doesnt even include what’s at our New Orleans warehouse 😩🙏🏽🥺Sooo many things I’ve had to go thru for growth…… but all of it was necessary to be where I am today and I regret none of it. I said all that to say Trust your process , stop comparing your current situation to the next persons. YOUR TIME IS COMING ‼️ Let God mold u … He’s shaping you into who you need to be to carry on in your journey. . . Disclaimer- don’t let nobody tell u what u can’t do 😒 they are foolish for questioning God and his plan for your life …. I don’t show too much of my warehousing cuz I be feeling like it don’t be enough …. like it’s not enough yet. Wait til u fill 40k sq ft or so , but figured I’ll keep y’all updated on my journey
Dupart now has a booming hair product business called Kaleidoscope Hair. Her company grew immensely using Instagram influencers as a marketing tool.
Everyone from Blac Chyna, Nene Leaks, Jess Hilarious and Christina Milian has promoted the products online. Now you can find her branded ‘miracle drops’ and other hair helping products in Target and Sally Beauty and its a million-dollar business.
She’s a grandmother! (Well, almost a grandma) Jessica has two children and her oldest is currently expecting a baby soon.
Jesseca’s youngest child is her son, who she says is her protector.
When it comes to romance, Jesseca always hinted that she’s had a boo but never publically claimed who it was online, maybe out of fear? The last person she was romantically linked with was a physical trainer named Denzel Cox.
Da Brat and Jesseca were officially engaged earlier this year, in February. (It’s been a long year already!!). Unlike her past relationships, Jesseca says she’s “CERTAIN” Da Brat is the one her.
I said “YES” 💕💕💕 LOVE has always been a BIG part of my life. And this one thing I am CERTAIN about …… there’s been no other LOVE like this. There’s been nothing that’s been so SURE for me. 💖💖💖 LOVE IS IN THE AIR
