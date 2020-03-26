“Congratulations America”: The US Is Handling The Coronavirus Worse Than Every Other Country And The World Is Laughing At Us

Well, this is a disaster. Donald Trump tried to celebrate the country’s response to the Coronavirus by celebrating the senate vote for a stimulus plan.

96-0 in the United States Senate. Congratulations AMERICA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 26, 2020

“Congratulations America!” As he tweeted out those two words, the body count and infection count went through the roof. We raced past 1,000 deaths and are on pace to have the worst infection rate in the entire world. Of course, this is largely this idiot’s fault as he ignored warnings, refused to plan ahead and called the damn thing a load for weeks.

The internet was quick to respond and let the world know the United States is a damn joke and it’s absolutely his fault.

Nurses in NYC wearing trash bags for PPE, NYC setting up makeshift morgues. Dallas, 4th largest MSA in the USA, is limited to 250 COVID-19 tests per day at their drive-thru test. GOP Senators arguing 4 months of UI will somehow created a moral hazard. CONGRATULATIONS AMERICA! https://t.co/rMQVWcNJCO — Uncle Jimmy is livid 🧂 (@jneutron1969) March 26, 2020

“Nurses in NYC wearing trash bags for PPE, NYC setting up makeshift morgues. Dallas, 4th largest MSA in the USA, is limited to 250 COVID-19 tests per day at their drive-thru test. GOP Senators arguing 4 months of UI will somehow created a moral hazard. CONGRATULATIONS AMERICA!”

That was just one reaction. Hit the flip to see the rest and how he sentenced people to damn death.