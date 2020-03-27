Flo Rida Accused Of Flouting Court Order To Provide Medical Care For Sick Son Amid COVID-19 Pandemic (Exclusive)

Flo Rida has been apparently ignoring a judge’s order to pay for his toddler son’s medical care as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Welcome To My House” rapper hasn’t paid a penny toward’s son Zohar’s unreimbursed health care expenses in months – which violates the terms of his custody and child support agreement, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to BOSSIP.

Three-year-old Zohar has battled health problems for most of his young life and requires ongoing medical treatment and therapy. He’s endured several surgeries, and last year, doctors diagnosed him with autism.

But Zohar’s medical insurance briefly lapsed due to the lack of payment, forcing Flo Rida’s former partner Alexis Adams to pay thousands in the interim in order to keep it going, the source said.

Adams and her attorney have tried to go back to court to inform the judge, but the courts have been closed because of the pandemic. The mom of one has been forced to mail their son’s bills directly to Flo Rida’s lawyers – but hasn’t received any response, according to the source.

Adams, who works full time in the beauty industry, has had to bear the burden of Zohar’s medical expenses, even though Flo Rida is legally required to, the source said.

Flo Rida, who has an estimated net worth of $38 million, hasn’t responded to her complaints. We’ve reached out to his lawyer for comment.