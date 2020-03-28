The Clermont Twins Quarantine Thirst Traps
Double Delights: The Clermont Twins Share A Gang Of New Quality Quarantine Thirst Traps
It’s back to the scheduled programming for Shannon now that Shannade Clermont is back home from prison. The high-fashion, identical hotties are back to satisfying fans with their creative photoshoot thirst traps. It’s only been about two weeks and the ladies are flooding social media with all new photos.
We respect the grind!
The Clermont girls are in a sassy mood and the photos are looking GOOD. Hit the flip to see more.
Clermont Twins Shannade and Shannon know they’re a topic of conversation, but they don’t care! Keeping getting these pics off, ladies.
Been a bad bish, times two!
Photos of the ladies rocking Patrick Church, a designer, and brand out of New York City. Fire.
Of course, their back with the futuristic glasses.
Can you tell these twins apart with their shades on?
Shannon and Shannade just celebrated their birthday as well and announced they’ll be launching a line of sunglasses soon.
How do YOU rate these photos on a scale of “more” to “nah”?
