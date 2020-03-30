For Your Viewing Pleasure: Careless Brawler Jon Jones Full DUI Arrest Footage Surfaces [Video]

Where do we begin when it comes to Jon Jones?

In 2011, we dubbed Jon “The Black Future Of MMA” but by 2015, Jones was on a path of destructions as rumors heated up that he would be going to rehab, which he finally did enter at the top of the year. In 2016, he was set to enter the ring again in a main event match against a man who hates him, Daniel Cormier. Once the fight gets all the way down to the wire, he ends up failing his drug test.

Now, let’s fast forward to March 2020. While the majority of the US is under quarantine and businesses are closed, the only people on the road are police officers–and who else is on the road besides officers in New Mexico beside a drunken Jon Jones? Now, we finally have the entire police cam footage from the night of his drunken arrest. To make matters worse, Jon received a gun charge that very same night. Enjoy his full DUI arrest footage below.