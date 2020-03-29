“It Hurts We Never Got To Work Together”: Kid Cudi Posts A Heartfelt Message To Juice WRLD

If there’s anyone that fellow artists always seem to be inspired by, Kid Cudi is definitely at the top of that list. Because he’s been so honest about his own struggles with things like mental health, young kids gravitate toward him and feel a kinship that can’t be easily explained. One of those artists who was inspired by and wanted to work with Kid Cudi was Juice WRLD, but unfortunately, they didn’t get to do so before his untimely passing.

While they did get to meet, the fact that they never made music together still hurts Cudi to this day. Over the weekend, he brought fans in on that pain, tweeting about Juice by retweeting an old sentiment of his from 2018.

“It hurts we never got to work together,” he wrote in response to Juice WRLD’s original tweet. “When we met at Coachella I was surprised u were even a fan. I didnt feel so old after all haha. I got something just for u I hope u love. All for you brother. Tell my dad I said hey. Love u man.”

He followed that tweet up with a screenshot of their iMessage conversation together from back in April, after they met at Coachella. “Such a pleasure meeting you brother,” Juice WRLD said to Cudi. “Dude! So awesome finally meeting u. Lets stay in touch, im runnin around a bit but hopefully we can get up,” he replied.