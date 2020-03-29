Funniest Corona Tweets That Got Everyone Through The Week, Vol. 1

1 of 20 ❯ ❮

Me and my landlord on April 1st: pic.twitter.com/oxB4ZTpMed — zellie (@zellieimani) March 24, 2020 Beautiful people, we made it through another stressful week of Corona chaos with only a few more days until the war over paying April’s rent pops off (and sparks all kinds of mini-revolutions) across the crisis-crippled country. But, until then, let’s laugh at the absolute FUNNIEST tweets and memes that helped us get through yet another week of social distancing, self-quarantine, washing our hands 37 times/day, dwindling toilet paper, shooting shots in random DMs, chilling news updates, our dumb-as-a-rock President making everything worse and anything else currently defining these unprecedented times. my mom said you can’t come over because of the KAHRANAVAAIRRRAAASSS!! pic.twitter.com/bUHyugQGfb — ᶜʰʳⁱˢ✯ (@lShameIess) March 28, 2020 Peep the absolute funniest, wildest and craziest TikTok videos on the flip.

"Me and my landlord on April 1st" – realest tweet on the whole entire internet right now

"me the night before outside is open" – maaaaaaaaaan we can't WAIT to get these post-'Rona fits off

"my mom said you can't come over because of the KAHRANAVAAIRRRAAASSS!!" – we can't get Cardi saying this out of our heads

"Batman bussing tables now. Times is hard." – just when you thought things couldn't possibly get any worse

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/QCaA6GqfGP — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 26, 2020 You know it’s real when Queen Mariah takes a break from her Queenly shenanigans to laugh at memes.

pic.twitter.com/IlW2jmqNXJ — smiley (@smilington) March 22, 2020 We might print this out and frame it in our living room. It’s not like we have anything else better to do

"landlord: "where's your rent for April?" me:" – Things are about to swerve all the way left when rent is due in a few days.

"me getting ready to go sit in my living room during quarantine" – soooo relatable. That's literally how we get ready to work from home

"Ginger ale fighting off the coronavirus" – you might want to upgrade to the new "Bold" upgrade to have a chance against the 'rona

"RIDDLE ME THIS : Roses Are Red , Some Shirts Have Collars" – this is so hilarious if you get it. If you know, you know.

"me to corona after finding out she infected harvey weinstein" – it is what it is

"Atlanta day parties this summer." – Hell, Atlanta day parties right now, today

"Are y'all still looking for" – haaaaaaa

"Quarantine Bae and I entertaining each other these next 14 days" – this miiiight be the wrong couple to use but we love to see it

"My 1st mimosa @ Brunch after this quarantine" – one of the realest tweets on the internet

"Be smart and stay safe!" – Michael social distanced before it was cool. Greatest to ever do it.

"So what else are we supposed to do?" – no, seriously, what else are we supposed to do?

"Joker : "Introduce a little anarchy. Upset the established order, and everything becomes chaos. I'm an agent of chaos…" Also Joker :" – no shocking at all that Joker washed his hands before doing villainous things.