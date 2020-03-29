Funniest Corona Tweets That Got Everyone Through The Week, Vol. 1
Funniest Corona Tweets That Got Everyone Through The Week, Vol. 1
Beautiful people, we made it through another stressful week of Corona chaos with only a few more days until the war over paying April’s rent pops off (and sparks all kinds of mini-revolutions) across the crisis-crippled country.
But, until then, let’s laugh at the absolute FUNNIEST tweets and memes that helped us get through yet another week of social distancing, self-quarantine, washing our hands 37 times/day, dwindling toilet paper, shooting shots in random DMs, chilling news updates, our dumb-as-a-rock President making everything worse and anything else currently defining these unprecedented times.
Peep the absolute funniest, wildest and craziest TikTok videos on the flip.
“Me and my landlord on April 1st” – realest tweet on the whole entire internet right now
“me the night before outside is open” – maaaaaaaaaan we can’t WAIT to get these post-‘Rona fits off
“my mom said you can’t come over because of the KAHRANAVAAIRRRAAASSS!!” – we can’t get Cardi saying this out of our heads
“Batman bussing tables now. Times is hard.” – just when you thought things couldn’t possibly get any worse
You know it’s real when Queen Mariah takes a break from her Queenly shenanigans to laugh at memes.
We might print this out and frame it in our living room. It’s not like we have anything else better to do
Continue Slideshow
“landlord: “where’s your rent for April?”
me:”
– Things are about to swerve all the way left when rent is due in a few days.
“me getting ready to go sit in my living room during quarantine” – soooo relatable. That’s literally how we get ready to work from home
“Ginger ale fighting off the coronavirus” – you might want to upgrade to the new “Bold” upgrade to have a chance against the ‘rona
“RIDDLE ME THIS :
Roses Are Red , Some Shirts Have Collars” – this is so hilarious if you get it. If you know, you know.
“me to corona after finding out she infected harvey weinstein” – it is what it is
“Atlanta day parties this summer.” – Hell, Atlanta day parties right now, today
“Are y’all still looking for” – haaaaaaa
“Quarantine Bae and I entertaining each other these next 14 days” – this miiiight be the wrong couple to use but we love to see it
“My 1st mimosa @ Brunch after this quarantine” – one of the realest tweets on the internet
“Be smart and stay safe!” – Michael social distanced before it was cool. Greatest to ever do it.
“So what else are we supposed to do?” – no, seriously, what else are we supposed to do?
“Joker : “Introduce a little anarchy. Upset the established order, and everything becomes chaos. I’m an agent of chaos…”
Also Joker :” – no shocking at all that Joker washed his hands before doing villainous things.
“After this is over, I’ll never talk shit about y’alls tacky brunches again.” – never say never. Just sayin.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.