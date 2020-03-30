WeLoveYamiche: Twitter Forms A Shield Of Love Around Yamiche Alcindor After Dookie Stain Donald Trump Acts An Ass

During this era of coronavirus healthcare professionals and journalists are some of the most important people in society. We need doctors and nurses to make us healthy and journalists to get us accurate information and hold our elected officials accountable for providing resources.

This past weekend, PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor was doing just that when she asked Donald Trump about his comments on Sean Hannity’s show stating that New York state didn’t really need the 30,000 or 40,000 ventilators that Governor Andrew Cuomo has asked for.

See it for yourself at about the 30-second mark in the video below.

New York is the hotbed of COVID-19 in America right now and Gov. Cuomo is asking for ventilators because MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS have told him that this is what they need. Yamiche asked the backsliding Trump about that comment and THIS is how he reacted toward her.

Yamiche has consistently been berated, belittled, and bashed by 53% of white women’s president and each and every time she keeps her professional composure and continues to push forward as a seeker of the truth. She’s way better than us because our press credential would have BEEN revoked but we digress.

Yamiche’s colleagues and the public at large were disgusted by Donald’s behavior and the hashtags #WeLoveYamiche was born. At one point last night it was the #2 trending topic in all of the country.

#WeLoveYamiche and every professional journalist on the job covering the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Thank you. — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) March 30, 2020

There was even fan art drawn of the persistent queen!

Yamiche responded to the reactions on Twitter with the perfect 280-characters:

President Trump today at the White House said to me: “Be nice. Don't be threatening.” I’m not the first human being, woman, black person or journalist to be told that while doing a job. My take: Be steady. Stay focused. Remember your purpose. And, always press forward. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 29, 2020

God bless Yamiche Alcindor and all journalists who ask the questions that hold power accountable.