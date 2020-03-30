Tiger King: Cardi Calls For Zany Zookeeper Joe Exotic’s Release ‘I Stan Him’

Cardi B’s just like all of us; quarantining at home and watching a highly-addictive Netflix doc. In case you’re unaware and somehow living under a self-isolation rock, “Tiger King” tells the story of Joe Exotic, real name Joe Maldonado-Passage, the former owner of the Greater Wynewood Exotic Animal Park, his rival Carole Baskin of Big Cat Rescue, and several other big cat owners whose bizarre worlds you won’t want to look away from.

****SPOILER BELOW****

Joe is currently in prison for ordering the attempted murder of Carole Baskin and is currently serving a 22-year sentence for the crime. He also recently filed a $94 million lawsuit against the feds in part because he was “falsely arrested and imprisoned” over the alleged murder-for-hire plot.

Joe’s story is so popular that it rose to #1 this weekend on Netflix and caught the eye of several celebs including Kim Kardashian, 2 Chainz and Cardi B. Cardi live-tweeted her thoughts on “Tiger King” and like several other people, she’s championing Exotic.

What ya think bout TigerKing? I’m on the second episode and I’m alittle lost cause I started fucking 😩😒. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 27, 2020

Who you think is more wrong ? Narcissist joe ? Or Greedy Carol ? And why ? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 27, 2020

Who you think burn Joe studio ? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 27, 2020

Cardi also said she’s going to start a GoFundMe for Joe Exotic’s release…

Bout to start a gofundme account for Joe .He shall be free. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 28, 2020

and she clapped back at a fan who wondered why she was “still talking about that show.” “I stan him!” said Cardi.

I Stan him…Leave me alone https://t.co/SmsjCly3Is — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 28, 2020

We’re SURE, if Joe’s caught wind of Cardi fanning out over him he’s absolutely ecstatic.

Have YOU watched “Tiger King”??? What do YOU think about Joe Exotic—is he innocent???