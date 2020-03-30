Judge OKs Protective Order In Nicki Minaj’s Husband’s Sex Offender Case (Exclusive)

Nicki Minaj’s husband and federal prosecutors have managed to agree on one thing in his case for failing to register as a sex offender.

Late last week, both sides asked the judge for a protective order in the case in order to shield certain evidence that the feds plan to hand over to the defense before trial. Specifically, the feds and Petty are concerned that information on third parties will leak to the public and risk the privacy and security of these individuals.

The government said if it were to redact the personal info in the evidence, the documents would be disjointed and confusing, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The unnamed third parties in question likely include Petty’s rap star wife Minaj, who has been his constant companion over the last two years.

The judge agreed, and late last week signed off on the motion.

Last month, a Grand Jury indicted Petty on a felony charge of failure to register as a sex offender. The feds said Petty had been living in L.A. with Minaj for about six months without registering his status, which is a requirement under the terms of an attempted rape conviction from the 1990s. Petty has pled not guilty and was freed on a $100,000 bond. If he’s convicted, he faces up to a decade behind bars.