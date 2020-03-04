Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Popped For Failing To Register As A Sex Offender; Facing Up To 10 Years In Prison (Exclusive Details)

Nicki Minaj’s newlywed husband is behind bars Wednesday for violating the terms of his status as a sex offender, BOSSIP has learned.

The U.S. Marshals charged Kenneth Petty, 41 with failing to register as a sex offender in Los Angeles, where he was living with his hip hop star wife from July through November 2019, according to Petty’s federal indictment, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

Petty was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree back in 1995, and under the terms of his conviction, he is required to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act when he moves from state to state.

The feds moved quick to apprehend Petty – his indictment was filed less than a week ago. It wasn’t clear Wednesday if Minaj was present for when Petty turned himself in, which was first reported by TMZ. A spokesman from U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed that Petty was in custody as is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon in L.A.

Last month, LAPD arrested and charged Petty with failing to register as a sex offender in California. He pled not guilty and was released on $20,000 bail and was due in court this week in the case, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP. He apparently still failed to register and that’s when the feds moved in.

The felony charge could land Petty back behind bars for up to 10 years, according to federal statutes.

New York native Petty has been by Minaj’s side for the last two years, traveling the country and the world with her. The newlyweds were spotted just last week in Trinidad – it’s unclear if the feds will make an issue of his international travel with her.

Minaj hasn’t commented on her husband’s arrest.