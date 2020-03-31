Non-Essential BS: GameStop Remains Open As Employees Are Reportedly Told To Use Plastic Bags As Gloves

While a majority of individuals around the globe have given up their personal life for the greater good, some corporations just can’t seem to pass up any money that might come their way, even though they’ve already been told to shut things down for the time being. That’s exactly the case with GameStop, a business that’s been facing backlash for weeks now over their irresponsible handling of coronavirus protocol–or lack thereof.

The disdain toward the video game retailer started earlier this month, after it deemed itself an “essential” business that will remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic while other non-essential businesses across the country temporarily closed. It was reported previously by multiple outlets that workers were unhappy with the whole situation, but now, the experiences of some GameStop employees have shown just how poorly this whole pandemic is being handled.

According to reports from the Boston Globe, employees claim that they were told to wrap plastic bags around their hands in the absence of gloves. Though people can’t just walk in and browse the shelves, GameStop is still operating with a click and collect service, where an employee passes orders through to customers at the door of the store. Employees are also taking payment at the door, which obviously raises even more health concerns.

“Lightly (you want to be able to get it off easily) tape a Game Stop plastic bag over your hand and arm. Do not open the door all the way—keep the glass between you and the guest’s face—just reach out your arm,” instructions from one district manager read in an email to other managers across the region. One of the managers who spoke out regarding the situation said it was “infuriating” that he was still required to work at a video game store during a crisis.

“I have to make a choice between doing a job that nobody needs during a pandemic and not being paid, and possibly infecting people or being infected,” the employee continued. “We know for a fact the disease is contagious even when you’re asymptomatic.”