Charlize, Come Get Her! White South African Woman Slammed For Trying To School Black Domestic Workers On How To Wash Hands
Charlize Theron, come get ya folks!
The coronavirus has people acting a whole fool out here in these streets and we’ve had just about enough of it.
According to a report in The Citizen, a South African white woman is currently being told to suck biltong over a viral video that is infuriating the Twitter masses in the motherland. An unidentified white woman is seen trying to teach her domestic workers how to wash their hands during this COVID-19 pandemic.
She literally addresses these grown-a$$ people as if they are school children:
“Right, girls and … gentlemen and ladies, we are gonna have a little bit of fun here, OK? I’m trying to make this into not a lecture, I don’t want a lecture, I’m trying to make this into a fun thing,”
In case the racist-a$$ irony of this is lost on you allow us to help you understand:
The outraged reactions to his video are pouring in from some of most notable names in SA…
…including politicians like Mmusi Maimane, the former leader of South Africa’s Democratic Alliance:
The South Africa Human Rights Commission’s (SAHRC) Gauteng provincial manager Buang Jones says that they will be investigating this incident.
The sad part is, we can probably cure coronavirus one day, not sure there’s any cure for whiteness.
