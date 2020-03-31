Charlize, Come Get Her! White South African Woman Slammed For Trying To School Black Domestic Workers On How To Wash Hands

Charlize Theron, come get ya folks!

The coronavirus has people acting a whole fool out here in these streets and we’ve had just about enough of it.

According to a report in The Citizen, a South African white woman is currently being told to suck biltong over a viral video that is infuriating the Twitter masses in the motherland. An unidentified white woman is seen trying to teach her domestic workers how to wash their hands during this COVID-19 pandemic.

She literally addresses these grown-a$$ people as if they are school children:

“Right, girls and … gentlemen and ladies, we are gonna have a little bit of fun here, OK? I’m trying to make this into not a lecture, I don’t want a lecture, I’m trying to make this into a fun thing,”

In case the racist-a$$ irony of this is lost on you allow us to help you understand:

This crisis is really exposing who some people are. Selfish, entitled, racist, condescending, utterly brainless. In what universe does the black woman who daily cleans the home that you have made dirty, need *your* instruction on hygiene or cleanliness? https://t.co/OwUP3oJ1vk — Lindiwe Mazibuko (@LindiMazibuko) March 28, 2020

The outraged reactions to his video are pouring in from some of most notable names in SA…

The condescending manner in which our “mothers and fathers” continue to be addressed, is really upsetting!! 🤯🤬 #StayAtHomeSa pic.twitter.com/Q1kaeIplUQ — DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) March 28, 2020

…including politicians like Mmusi Maimane, the former leader of South Africa’s Democratic Alliance:

Oh how long? Will it carry on for that the dignity of others is so undermined — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 28, 2020

The very personification of "It's not about race." Yet in broad daylight, you "command" Black adults to attend lesson on washing hands because your "not about race heart" has told you THEY alone need this lesson. "Others" can be exempt because, "it comes naturally to them." Yeah https://t.co/9VSSJwjY1Z — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) March 28, 2020

The South Africa Human Rights Commission’s (SAHRC) Gauteng provincial manager Buang Jones says that they will be investigating this incident.

The sad part is, we can probably cure coronavirus one day, not sure there’s any cure for whiteness.