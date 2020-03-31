Bye Haters! Offset Claps Back At Claims He’s Sneaky With His Phone Around Cardi B

Offset is explaining himself after video footage of him putting his phone away around his wife started internet chatter, and he says it’s all BS. Fans watched as Offset live-streamed himself playing video games when suddenly the footsteps od Cardi B were heard in the background. Suddenly, the Migo grabbed his cellphone and swiftly stuffed it into his pocket. As soon as she left, he took it back out and chuckled.

Offest says his actions have no ill-intention behind them, in fact, there are BIGGER problems in the world right now.

“I know y’all making something out of nothing out of that stream when I was playing the game and my girl came in the room and I grabbed the phone, whatever the hell y’all say (sic)…,” he began. Referring to the current health crisis, he continued: “We got so much negativity energy out here in the air, sickness. Don’t bring none of that negativity to my family. We chilling, man. We ain’t in y’all way. Everything positive. We got investments and big moves coming. Y’all just making something out of nothing. That ain’t ’bout nothing. I don’t be doing no negative nothing (sic).”

So far, Cardi B has not commented on this. Thoughts?