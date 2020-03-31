Good As Hell: Lizzo Buys Lunch For Emergency Room Staff On The Front Lines Of Coronavirus Fight

Lizzo is doing her part to help the nurses and doctors on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

The “Good As Hell” singer ended up treating some of our world’s essential employees to a good meal. On Monday, The Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit tweeted out a public thank you to Lizzo for providing lunch for the emergency room staff.

“SURPRISE! @lizzo treated our ER staff at #HenryFordHospital to lunch today and shared a message of thanks to our #HealthcareHeroes on the front lines,” the tweet reads. “#Lizzo, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for making our day brighter with your generosity.”

Along with the tweet was a personal video from Lizzo, who thanked the hospital’s employees for everything they’ve been doing over the course of the past few weeks.

“I just wanted to say thank you so much for all that you’re doing during this pandemic,” Lizzo said. “It’s definitely not easy and you guys are putting yourselves on the front line so because of that I wanted to treat y’all to a meal.”

Not only that, Lizzo reportedly sent meals to other hospitals, including M Health Fairview in Minneapolis, Minnesota, who also showed their gratitude online.

Good on Lizzo for helping hospital staff around the country for their incredible contributions and sacrifices right now.