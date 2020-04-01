The Happily Married Harts Matrimony-dom Is Stronger Than Ever, Now That Kevin “Gets It” How Lucky He Is To Have Eniko

Kevin and Eniko Hart haven’t been married THAT long but their marriage has survived a WHOLE lot! Kevin got caught out there (on camera!) cheating on Eniko while she was eight months pregnant with their son Kenzo, then last September he suffered serious injuries in a car accident. Kevin had to undergo back surgery. Eniko was by his side through it all, and now sources are crediting that time for bringing the couple closer.

“While Kevin focused on getting back to normal physically, Eniko took care of everything else,” a source told People. “He always loved Eniko, but it was like he never fully understood how lucky he is to be married to her. Now he gets it.”

OH. NOW he gets it? It’s about dang time. The source says the accident also pushed Hart to shift his focus from work to family, and he now enjoys regular family dinners and movie nights.

“After the accident, Kevin has balanced his life differently,” the insider says. “Instead of being all about work, he spends a lot more family time at home and he really enjoys it. Life is good for Kevin and he appreciates it all.”

Oh now he appreciates it? He had BETTER! Especially now that the couple are expecting their second child together, Hart shares son Hendrix, 12, and daughter Heaven, 15, with his first wife Torrei. Both Kevin and Eniko made the announcement about her pregnancy on Instagram last Tuesday:

“baby #2. In the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful!👶🏽” Eniko shared in her caption, adding, “soon to be a family of 6! 🤗 #glowingandgrowing✨”

“They are both thrilled about her being pregnant again,” the source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. Now, “Their marriage is stronger than ever,” the insider says.

Just days before making the baby announcement, Hart celebrated his daughter Heaven’s 15th birthday.

We’re glad he’s become a better husband. Not just for Eniko — but also for Heaven. Kevin has to know his behavior will shape the way his daughter sees men as well!