D!ckhead Dad: Husband Lies About Coronavirus Symptoms So He Can Visit Pregnant Wife In Hospital

Why is it so hard for people to treat coronavirus like it’s serious and deadly? WHY?!

An expectant father in Rochester, New York lied to officials at Strong Memorial Hospital about his COVID-19 symptoms of that he would be allowed on the maternity floor to visit his pregnant wife according to an ABC7 report.

The man wouldn’t admit his devious ways until his WIFE STARTED SHOWING CORONAVIRUS SYMPTOMS DAYS AFTER GIVING BIRTH.

Great start to fatherhood, douchebag. Give your recovering wife and possibly your brand new, fresh-out-the-oven child a potentially fatal illness. Fantastic.

Following this grand display of selfishness, the University of Rochester healthcare system decided that all workers and visitors must wear protective masks. Patients are exempt unless showing signs of COVID. This particular hospital says that they hopefully have enough masks for two to four weeks. After that, everybody is SOL unless they manage to secure a shipment.

This is America.

Also, slap this fool with a fine or something. He can’t just lie about being healthy while endangering SO many vulnerable people.