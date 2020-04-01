Rumor Mill: Tekashi 6ix9ine May Be Released From Prison Early Due To The Coronavirus

Very few people are having good luck when it comes to the coronavirus, but the one group of people who have had a few blessings come out of it have been inmates. Inmates around the world are seeing early releases from both prisons and local jails due to fears of the outbreak running rampant in prison. Of course, when the releases started happening in New York, the first thought on the mind of many is that Tekashi 6ix9ine could be coming home earlier than expected.

US REMOVES OBJECTION: Amid #Coronavirus US Attorney's Office Says No Objection To Releasing #6ix9ine — Now Judge Engelmayer To Rule @SDNYLIVE https://t.co/vVv39J2JdX pic.twitter.com/w0GCmk1H7h — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) April 1, 2020

6ix9ine filed a motion to ask for an early release due to his medical condition and was denied at first, but then, a situation of who has the power to say no came up. After that, InnerCityPress released the full motion.

Accordingly, in light of the analysis under Section 3553(a) detailed during the defendant’s sentencing and the Court’s March 25 Order, in the event the Court finds “extraordinary and compelling reasons” presented by the defendant’s medical condition, placing him at high risk during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Government does not oppose the defendant’s motion for compassionate release.” US does not oppose. Here was Judge Engelmayer’s morning order on April 1: “ORDER as to Daniel Hernandez: The Court has received an application from counsel for Daniel Hernandez, Dkt. 445, representing that the Bureau of Prisons has now denied his request for compassionate relief and that the Court’s review under 18 U.S.C. § 3582(c) of his application to convert the balance of his term of imprisonment to a term of home confinement is now administratively proper. The Court directs that the Government respond by no later than 5 p.m. today. The parties are advised that, provided that the Court has legal authority to grant the relief requested by defense counsel, the Court intends to do so SO ORDERED. (Signed by Judge Paul A. Engelmayer on 4/1/2020) (lnl).”

The US Government didn’t object to his release, making him a free man amid the COVID-19 outbreak. It’s also worth noting that Kooda B, who 6ix9ine snitched on during his time on the stand, was released just a few days ago. More than likely, Tekashi will be ordered to stay away from social media once he’s release, but if not, we’re sure he’ll be the first person on Instagram Live with all of his old antics.