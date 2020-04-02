Dear Uncle Snoop: A Gallery Of Times Ari Lennox KILLED It With Her Natural Hair

On Wednesday, Ari Lennox posted a harmless and funny video about what it was like to wrestle with a sew-in and how it can get really difficult. It was one of her classically funny clips she’s known for. Snoop, for some reason, responded with “Grow your own hair. What happened to those days?”

She responded by posting a pic of Snoop in his blonde wig and the caption “”Uncle I just…I just thought we had an understanding…” The irony of all of this is that a few months ago they were all on the same page. Snoop was trashing Gayle King for her questions about Kobe and Ari responded with this rant going after “Okra and Kale”:

“Listen, this is about to get real toxic, and I don’t give a f—k if I get cancelled forever,” Lennox began. “F–k Gayle and F–k Oprah. Y’all are some self-hating pieces of s–t f–k a–es. “You want to spend the rest of your days tearing down Black people? Build us up, help us! I’m not here for anybody tearing down that legendary man.”

The irony of all of it has come up again, to which Ari had this to say:

Now they are at odds. Well, we have to take Ari’s side here because Snoop is being extra and needs to go back to the Red Table.

In the meantime, we want to share with you a BUNCH of times Ari rocked the natural hair because, dammit, she does it a lot and she looks damn good, too. Take notes, Snoop.