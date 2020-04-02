Dear Snoop: A Gallery Of Times Ari Lennox KILLED It With Her Natural Hair
Dear Uncle Snoop: A Gallery Of Times Ari Lennox KILLED It With Her Natural Hair
On Wednesday, Ari Lennox posted a harmless and funny video about what it was like to wrestle with a sew-in and how it can get really difficult. It was one of her classically funny clips she’s known for. Snoop, for some reason, responded with “Grow your own hair. What happened to those days?”
She responded by posting a pic of Snoop in his blonde wig and the caption “”Uncle I just…I just thought we had an understanding…” The irony of all of this is that a few months ago they were all on the same page. Snoop was trashing Gayle King for her questions about Kobe and Ari responded with this rant going after “Okra and Kale”:
“Listen, this is about to get real toxic, and I don’t give a f—k if I get cancelled forever,” Lennox began. “F–k Gayle and F–k Oprah. Y’all are some self-hating pieces of s–t f–k a–es. “You want to spend the rest of your days tearing down Black people? Build us up, help us! I’m not here for anybody tearing down that legendary man.”
The irony of all of it has come up again, to which Ari had this to say:
View this post on Instagram
Please send somebody send this to the unhinged hotep and hotepstress self hate twitter haters club who ONLY have their retweets to make them happy. Please send what I’m bout to say. For the last time. When Gayle dropped her statement, I was horrified about what she was saying about Kobe. For the last time that was the ONLY man I was trying to protect, mostly because he couldn’t defend himself. You guys and your “I told you sos” is tired because I never hopped on anyone’s bandwagon. I was my own dumbass that day inspired by NO ONE but my own passion and sadness and anger about the situation. I realize more than ever to keep my feelings to myself. I do not share misogyny with ANYONE. And how ironic and SEXIST for this twitter man to call me a misogynist. When Gayle dropped that clip lots of people dropped responses AT THE SAME time. All of you can take your false narratives of me and eat them.
Now they are at odds. Well, we have to take Ari’s side here because Snoop is being extra and needs to go back to the Red Table.
In the meantime, we want to share with you a BUNCH of times Ari rocked the natural hair because, dammit, she does it a lot and she looks damn good, too. Take notes, Snoop.
Here is her appearance on The Jimmy Fallon that helped make her a megastar. She performed “Up Late” and “BMO,” rocking a dazzling fur and, yes, her staple natural hair. This is something she does all the time…not sure why Snoop didn’t know this.
Here she is during Black Girls Rock, again with a staple hairstyle giving us her pizazz and style that we have come to know and love. Here she performed Shea Butter Baby and BMO, killing it. Maybe Snoop should have tuned in.
Here is her during a performance in London, again, style and grace and what is that? Oh, natural hair looking natural. Can you picture that? What happened to real hair? Well, it’s right here.
She absolutely dazzled during the Soul Train Awards in 2018, being crowned the new soul queen as soon as she left the stage. We know things didn’t go as well for her this past year but she is still due for a bunch of wins in the coming years.
Here she was hitting the red carpet looking fly as all hell, looking amazing the whole time. Red carpet ready at all times. Oh, doth our eyes deceive us? Natural hair? Gasp!
And now we go into the portion where we admire Ari’s candids. She is known to get that thigh out there and we can understand if you get distracted by it, but it only takes a second to realize that, yes, again, natural hair.
Continue Slideshow
This is where we give you her accomplishments and facts: her real name is actually Courtney Shanade Salter and she chose the name Ari after the character Mary Lennox from The Secret Garden. She’s a DMV gal, too.
Here’s what she said about her album on the Tidal Car Test:
“I just feel Black women, we get slept on a lot and people don’t recognize our greatness in our curls [and] in chocolate skin. Every shade of chocolate is so important, and so rich and glorious, and people be sleeping on us!…So I was like, ‘Nah, this is for us and ya’ll gon’ respect it. Y’all gon’ love it.’ [It’s] the wide range of [our beauty] from our natural hair journey to our souls to how we’re moving out here [and] how we’re inventing s**t.”
She came up after having a lot of regular jobs, too. Here’s what she told GQ:
“Oh man. Probably Planet Fitness. That was the longest job I ever kept because it was so easy and breezy and I got to work out behind the desk. I came to work looking a hot mess every day. They didn’t care. The worst was Wendy’s. I remember cleaning the soda fountain and there was a whole bunch of roaches in there. That was terrifying. Actually, I worked at public storage too. And Uber. Uber technically was the longest job, from age 24 to 26, but I temporarily quit every time someone threw up in my car.”
She also told GQ her Tinder bio info:
“My bio for the most part was me promoting my music. I was that girl. It actually helped me when I did OkCupid. I had a sexy picture and a link to my “Drunk in Love” cover and I sent mad guys to watch it.”
Here she is at the Roots picnic looking her great self as usual. Hair all out in the elements and everything. Hm. Does Snoop wear his perm when he’s out performing or…nevermind.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.