Here’s Why Uncle Snoop Is Getting Dragged Back To Jada’s Red Table Timeout

“Welcome back to the show, Snoop” pic.twitter.com/Tg3nDvhrzE — Virginia’s Very Own ☀️ (@Dxrryl2Times) April 1, 2020

Look, everybody’s stressed during these uncertain times which may explain why Uncle Snoop randomly shaded our shea buttery boo thang Ari Lennox under a video of her struggling to secure a lacefront wig.

Why Snoop jumped out the window and told Ari (who has more REAL hair than most R&B singers combined) to “grow her own hair” (especially after she defended him during GayleGate), we don’t know (boredumb? Cabin fever? WEED?), but he sparked spicy Twitter chatter just months after apologizing on Jada’s Red Table talk for the same sort of shade.

UPDATE – Ari responded:

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Snoop shading Ari Lennox on the flip.