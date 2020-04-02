Must Be Nice: G Herbo Surprises GF Taina Williams With A $150,000 Mercedes For Her Birthday

G Herbo Buys Taina Williams A Mercedes G Wagon
Welp, it must be nice to be young and wealthy at a time like this. While a lot of folks are out of work and staying home, Taina Williams, the daughter of Emily B. and stepdaughter to Fabolous just got a very nice and expensive gift from her rapper boo G Herbo, 24.
The fresh 22-year-old showed off a white G63 Mercedez Benz truck gifted to her yesterday, complete with a huge black bow on the hood.
But this wasn’t the only lavish gift she got from her boo. Hit the flip for more!
Earlier in the day, Taina shared in her IG stories photos of a Birkin bag gifted by Herb, with the caption “Ok starting to get good at these gifts buddy”. Taina originally shared the clip of her new car with a caption along the lines of “he’s getting better & better with the gifts.”
She changed the caption, however, after likely realizing she sounds a bit…ungrateful? Here’s her new car.
The average cost for a new model AMG G 63 is around $156,000. Taina showed even more of her gratitude publicly by thanking G Herbo on Instagram,”thank you for making my birthday so special even while on lockdown ! I love you sooo much.”
Whew! He did great, right?
