Funniest (And Pettiest) Reactions To Mannie Fresh & Scott Storch’s Befuddling Beat Battle

This is when I knew Scott had Mannie in a head lock 🤣🤣 Scott hittin’ them keys 😩😂#MannieFresh #scottstorchvsmanniefresh pic.twitter.com/yXpMWMVMpd — KhrissyB (@Khrissy_Bee) April 2, 2020

Last night’s blockbuster beat “battle” between legendary beatmaker/piano prodigy Scott Storch and culture-reshaping icon Mannie Fresh was a befuddling beatdown that swerved left very, very quickly before ultimately letting most of the 170K+ onlookers down.

And if we’re being honest, it never should’ve happened in the first place because they’re two distinctly different producers who deserved better matchups like Mannie vs. Lil Jon/Juicy J or Scott Storch vs. Jim Jonsin.

But it is what it is and went on and on (and on) with some awkward moments, pointless SKITS and Mannie’s baffling strategy (NO #1 STUNNA???) that resulted in the least exciting, most lopsided beat battle thus far.

Cold battle but like I said Scott Storch too #Sicc for my Unc Mannie 🥶 pic.twitter.com/6LSPhX5lub — Covid Bad (@CBAD1960) April 2, 2020

