Funniest (And Pettiest) Reactions To Mannie Fresh & Scott Storch’s Befuddling Beat Battle
Last night’s blockbuster beat “battle” between legendary beatmaker/piano prodigy Scott Storch and culture-reshaping icon Mannie Fresh was a befuddling beatdown that swerved left very, very quickly before ultimately letting most of the 170K+ onlookers down.
And if we’re being honest, it never should’ve happened in the first place because they’re two distinctly different producers who deserved better matchups like Mannie vs. Lil Jon/Juicy J or Scott Storch vs. Jim Jonsin.
But it is what it is and went on and on (and on) with some awkward moments, pointless SKITS and Mannie’s baffling strategy (NO #1 STUNNA???) that resulted in the least exciting, most lopsided beat battle thus far.
Peep the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to Mannie vs. Scott on the flip.
