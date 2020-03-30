BoreDumb: The-Dream & Sean Garrett’s R&Beat Battle Sparks Debate Over Beyoncé’s Songwriting Legacy

Haters yesterday: "Beyoncé ain't write none of her stuff" In real life: https://t.co/HfTQQaddwp — Bath & Bella Works 🚿🕯🛁 (@brownandbella) March 29, 2020

If you caught The-Dream & Sean Garrett’s legendary R&Beat Battle on IG Live this past weekend, you noticed them leaning heavily on Beyoncé’s biggest hits in very predictable moments that stirred up inevitable debates about the Queen’s oft-questioned songwriting ability.

For nearly two decades, Queen Bey has been praised by legends (including Queen Mother Pen Mariah Carey) for her songwriting prowess and even made history as the first Black woman to win ASCAP’s Songwriter of the Year in 2002.

But that didn’t stop Messy Twitter from questioning what she’s actually written after watching The-Dream and Sean Garrett play many of her career-defining smashes that they famously wrote.

At this point, it’s clear people are beyond bored which explains these silly scuffles between the BeyHive and people (who might have a point?) questioning Bey’s platinum pen.

They playing all these Beyoncé songs…..does sis write pic.twitter.com/D6jRoRdaMW — 💰Muva Scamiana💰 (@aVeryRichBish) March 29, 2020

