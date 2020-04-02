Pec-Tacular! Panty Soaker Ryan Henry Shows Off His Arousing Roblox Muscle Transformation

It was Ryan Henry’s season to get beefed up! While we were all cozying up to the tv with snacks watching his show, the “Black Ink: Chicago” star has been steadily in the gym working on his physique. Ryan has been sharing progress from his workouts with his trainer on Instagram but his results are really standing out, even through clothing.

The tattoo boss posted this photo the ladies went crazy in the comments over his bulging forearms.

Ok, Popeye! If you can remember just a few years back, Ryan wasn’t exactly puny, but his medium build wasn’t what was driving his lady fans crazy. Now he has looks and the Roblox muscles!

For a better look at his lovely physique in a tank top hit the flip!