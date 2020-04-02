Ryan Henry Transforms His Body In The Gym
Pec-Tacular! Panty Soaker Ryan Henry Shows Off His Arousing Roblox Muscle Transformation
It was Ryan Henry’s season to get beefed up! While we were all cozying up to the tv with snacks watching his show, the “Black Ink: Chicago” star has been steadily in the gym working on his physique. Ryan has been sharing progress from his workouts with his trainer on Instagram but his results are really standing out, even through clothing.
The tattoo boss posted this photo the ladies went crazy in the comments over his bulging forearms.
Ok, Popeye! If you can remember just a few years back, Ryan wasn’t exactly puny, but his medium build wasn’t what was driving his lady fans crazy. Now he has looks and the Roblox muscles!
For a better look at his lovely physique in a tank top hit the flip!
Ryan has been a hot topic on this season of “Black Ink Crew” since Ceaser from the New York shop is upset with him for stealing his girl Kitty. In yesterday’s episode, Ryan clarifies that his relationship with Kitty is not that deep to be fighting over, especially since they’re all technically single. Maybe he’s in the gym preparing himself in case things get physical with Cease.
Here’s the clip of Cease confronting Ryan about Kitty in case you missed it.
In case you need a tutorial on how to achieve the perfect body for tattooing, Ryan is here to help! The 9Mag boss shares clips of his workouts on his Instagram page regularly.
View this post on Instagram
ITS STILL BACK DAY! With all public Gyms over the city and country Closed, we were NOT about to miss the gains and only do internet push-up challenges! WE LIFT SHIT! This lifestyle don’t stop! So we stay safe and minimal and private until things get better! Thanks for the Monday morning push @gorillaseason @bishop__don !! #9MAGfitness
We’re used to seeing his friend and colleague Don all beefed up. How do you feel about Ryan’s transformation?
Comments
