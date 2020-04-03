KUWTK: Twitter Is CLOWNING Kim For Getting Her Face Filter Knocked Clean Off By Kourtney

Oh how things change in a week. At the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians last week, it looked like Kim Kardashian had put the paws on Kourtney after a fight over work ethic. Well, this episode started with the conclusion of that fight and boy were we wrong.

When the fight continued this week, we saw who really won:

It looks to us like Kourtney landed some blows to the point that Kim’s bronzer ended up on the wall. Kourtney was really throwing hands like that?

We all wanted an update from Kourtney but she had this to say about why she wasn’t live tweeting anything:

“I won’t be live tweeting #KUWTK tonight, as I’m spending time with my kids while they are on spring break. I realize that a lot of the conversation right now surrounds my work ethic, and I feel like I need to just make one thing clear: raising children is a job as well. In fact, it’s the hardest and most rewarding job that I have ever had. I’ve decided to put my focus on my kids and my lifestyle brand, Poosh, which is all about finding YOUR healthy balance for living your best life. I don’t judge anyone who chooses a different route, and I hope that everyone can appreciate my choices as well. With love, Kourt.”

