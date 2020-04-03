Kourtney Kardashian Lands Punches On Kim In KUWTK Fight
KUWTK: Twitter Is CLOWNING Kim For Getting Her Face Filter Knocked Clean Off By Kourtney
Oh how things change in a week. At the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians last week, it looked like Kim Kardashian had put the paws on Kourtney after a fight over work ethic. Well, this episode started with the conclusion of that fight and boy were we wrong.
When the fight continued this week, we saw who really won:
It looks to us like Kourtney landed some blows to the point that Kim’s bronzer ended up on the wall. Kourtney was really throwing hands like that?
We all wanted an update from Kourtney but she had this to say about why she wasn’t live tweeting anything:
“I won’t be live tweeting #KUWTK tonight, as I’m spending time with my kids while they are on spring break. I realize that a lot of the conversation right now surrounds my work ethic, and I feel like I need to just make one thing clear: raising children is a job as well. In fact, it’s the hardest and most rewarding job that I have ever had. I’ve decided to put my focus on my kids and my lifestyle brand, Poosh, which is all about finding YOUR healthy balance for living your best life. I don’t judge anyone who chooses a different route, and I hope that everyone can appreciate my choices as well. With love, Kourt.”
“Can we send Kourtney some gloves? She can quit #KUWTK but she needs to start training Smiling face with open mouth and tightly-closed eyes i smell a championship in her future”
“Someone said Kourtney slapped Kim back to a white person. Yho!”
“I don’t watch #KUWTK However, I couldn’t miss my good sis Kourtney slapping foundation off of Kim That was years off repressed anger. 👏🏾👏🏾 Sometimes you gotta pop ya sister to let her know”
“Kourtney done let them have it”
“So Kim & Kourtney had a fight. #KUWTK ratings about to go up, and you know what that means.”
“Kendall’s face when she saw the foundation on the wall, after Kourtney slapped the life out of Kim”
“Kourtney deserves respect and wtf does Kim mean “she doesn’t know whom Kourtney is becoming?” Khloe should better shut up & sit down, kim gave her elder sister several slaps & the idiot Khloe still had the nerve to blame Kourtney
Kourtney needs to distance herself!”
“Kourtney put the paws on Kim and I have no choice but to stan. Kourtney said talk shit get hit and we love to see it”
“Kourtney doesn’t just like the onscreen life. Like, she has said it before; she hates being a celebrity, it contributes to her unhappiness.
Can’t they just stop picking on her and support her in the best way, even if she decides to leave? BTW, Khloe taking sides is just”
“Kourtney slapped Kim’s foundation off THATS MY GIRL”
“And of course the drama queen and attention seeker
@KimKardashian
had to post these pictures to try and be the victim #KUWTK You came for Kourt and have for years and BTW Kourt is better to look at than you ”
