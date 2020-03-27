KUWTK: Kim Kardashian Smacked THE FIRE Out Of Kourtney And Here’s Who Twitter Is DESTROYING Over It

Keeping Up With The Kardashians needed something to keep people’s attention this season and they absolutely did that with their season premiere. We all have seen the siblings fight all the time but not like this. Kim and Kourtney really had it out.

It all started with Kris being frustrated that no one was going to help Kylie with her show. She needed Kim to show up, even offering up money and a jet to get her there. Kim was defiant, claiming that Kylie and Kendall don’t do the same for her. This got Kendall riled up and they had an argument.

Kourtney chimed in that Kim seems to think she’s the only one who works. Kim was fed up and, well, this happened:

So here’s the play-by-play:

1. It seems lighthearted at first

2. Khloe realizes it’s real and tries to jump in

3. Kim and Kourtney are really going at it

4. Kendall realizes this is real and her face changes

5. Kourtney lands some blows

6. KIM SLAPS THE DOG S*** OUT OF KOURTNEY FJEOIARJPEAPREJIA

Okay so I saw this video of kangaroos fighting and I just had to put Kim and kourtneys fight as the audio 💀#KUWTK pic.twitter.com/IwYzuK1s1i — 𝙹𝙰𝙲𝙺𝙴𝙻𝙸𝙽 (@jjjackelinn) March 27, 2020

The internet went ham over it all and decided to pick sides. See who caught the internet fade and who survived.