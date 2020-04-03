Coupled Up: French Montana & Kenneth Petty’s Extremely THICK Ex-GF Quarantine On A Yacht Together

Remember the woman who claimed that Kenneth Petty was allegedly living with her a week before he reunited with Nicki Minaj at a charity event, only for him to never return home? Well apparently, she’s moved on with French Montana.

Noelle aka “Red Bone” was spotted in the same location as the “Unforgettable” rapper by fans thanks to their Instagram posts. French posted a video alerting followers that he’s be joining Tory Lanez on IG Live yesterday and the in the background you see can peep a tiny pool area with a distinctly shaped slide.

Before she made her Instagram page private, Noelle posted an insta-video featuring that same exact pool and slide featured in French’s PSA. But that wasn’t the only time French and Kenny’s ex were together. In fact, in the actual live session, French shows Noelle off while they both enjoy each other’s company on a yacht.

Hit play to see her laid out.

Tory Lanez asked French Montana what he’s doing to stay Corona – Free his response : pic.twitter.com/eIPg98jZjM — talkondastreets (@talkondastreets) April 3, 2020

Interesting, right? Noelle is extremely caked up and currently makes her money bartending in New York. It seems like she’s enjoying her time away from the city thoroughly! Hit the flip for some photos of Noelle at work.