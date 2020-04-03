French Montana Dating Kenneth Petty's Ex-Girlfriend
Coupled Up: French Montana & Kenneth Petty’s Extremely THICK Ex-GF Quarantine On A Yacht Together
Remember the woman who claimed that Kenneth Petty was allegedly living with her a week before he reunited with Nicki Minaj at a charity event, only for him to never return home? Well apparently, she’s moved on with French Montana.
Noelle aka “Red Bone” was spotted in the same location as the “Unforgettable” rapper by fans thanks to their Instagram posts. French posted a video alerting followers that he’s be joining Tory Lanez on IG Live yesterday and the in the background you see can peep a tiny pool area with a distinctly shaped slide.
Before she made her Instagram page private, Noelle posted an insta-video featuring that same exact pool and slide featured in French’s PSA. But that wasn’t the only time French and Kenny’s ex were together. In fact, in the actual live session, French shows Noelle off while they both enjoy each other’s company on a yacht.
Hit play to see her laid out.
Interesting, right? Noelle is extremely caked up and currently makes her money bartending in New York. It seems like she’s enjoying her time away from the city thoroughly! Hit the flip for some photos of Noelle at work.
Noelle’s night gig as a bartender has halted it seems, because of coronavirus precautions and closing taking place in New York City right now. From her IG photos, it looks like she’s been with French for at least the last few days. Five days ago she posted herself perched up in a private jet and she’s been in the sun ever since.
Are YOU feeling French and Noelle as a couple?
