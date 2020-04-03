“My Dumb Azz Ain’t Send The Verse Bacc”: Lil Baby Reveals Drake Wanted Him To Be On “Toosie Slide”

When Drake releases a new song, it’s the talk of the moment for the foreseeable future, which is exactly the case with his most recent release, “Toosie Slide.” Now, his friend and former collaborator Lil Baby is letting everyone know he could have been on the track.

The Atlanta rapper hopped onto Instagram following Thursday night’s release of the song to share a screenshot of him listening to “Toosie Slide” on Apple Music. In the caption, he wrote, “@champagnepapi Sent Me This Song A Month Ago My Dumb Ass Ain’t Send The Verse Bacc !! But That’s Big Bro We Got Shit Comingggggg !!! ‘Toosie Slide’ Out Now.”

The brand new track arrived with its very own choreography, which social media/influencer and dancer Toosie unveiled on TikTok earlier this week. It’s not exactly clear what kind of feature Lil Baby would have had on the project and whether or not it would have some choreography of its own, but it’s safe to say the Atlanta rapper missed out on being apart of a lot of big TikTok moments by not sending his verse in.

It’s safe to say Lil Baby is kicking himself right now over his decision not to send a verse back, but he also said that he and Drake have more coming, so at least we have that to look forward to.