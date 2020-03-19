Drugs Are Bad M’kay: Lil Baby Sets The Record Straight After Rumors Of Drug Abuse Surface Once Again

Over the past few years, people in the entertainment world–especially those of the rapping variety–have been known to experiment with opioid use. Though entertainers using drugs is nothing new, a lot of the shocking, premature deaths surrounding this phenomenon have caused a lot of fans to worry, but more than that, get more and more desensitized to the idea that your favorite rapper, singer, etc might have a problem.

Because of some interesting behavior during recent on-camera appearances, a lot of fans latched onto the idea that Lil Baby was among the entertainers using drugs. Though many celebrities might just ignore these rumors because it comes with the territory, Lil Baby decided to take to Twitter to let everyone know what they were saying is false.

“I don’t take Percocets!!” the rapper wrote early Wednesday morning.

I don’t take Percocets ‼️ — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) March 18, 2020

Even though this is something that’s been brought up before in regards to Lil Baby’s behavior, the most recent instance happened when the rapper appeared on The Breakfast Club. A lot of fans noticed and started poking fun at the fact that, in the interview, Baby picks up his bottle and seems to motion like he’s pouring himself an imaginary glass of water.

Charlamagne Tha God even reposted one of the viral tweets from this instance, asking, “Who notices s**t like this? Y’all crazy.” He also used the opportunity to once again let everyone know they should be washing their hands. “When you sitting at home picking apart @breakfastclubam interviews please remember to give that same attention to detail to washing your hands.”