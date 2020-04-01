Drake, Young Thug And Probably Your Girlfriend: Here’s How Tory Lanez Broke The IG Live Record With His Rona Party

1 of 10 ❯ ❮

of 10

Expectations weren’t that high when Tory Lanez announced that he and French Montana were going to have a battle of hits. People were surely going to tune in but we didn’t expect too many records to be broken. What ended up happening, was Tory Lanez had a list of incredible stars line up for his Club Quarantine like: Amber Rose, Bryson Tiller, Casanova, Chris Brown, Drake, Dreezy, French Montana, Gunna, Jacquees, Justin Bieber, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, MTV, Roddy, Scott Storch, SHADEROOM, Steve Aoki, Trippie Redd, Trina, Weeknd, Wiz Khalifa. Once Drake showed up, things went to another level. The views went up to 260K immediately and then only skyrocketed from there: Drake & Tory Lanez on Quarantine Radio🤣 Nah Tory Lanez’s live is nothing but good vibes pic.twitter.com/mYivxbvlWd — gunna/lil tjay stan account (@m1kes_) March 31, 2020 One Drake showed up to talk some more, the views popped up all the way to 310K, surpassing Taylor Swift’s previous record for most view on an IG Live. The result was one of the most lit nights full of stars, chaos and THIS reality star twerking. Hit the flip to see all the highlights and how we got here.

French Montana played UNFORGETTABLE for Tory Lanez and Timbaland said Thanks for coming out it's over 😂😂😂. pic.twitter.com/03VS2qsENy — Papa From The Station (@StylishSinner_) April 1, 2020 This was all supposed to be just a music battle between French Montana and Tory. However, it was clear that French took this running away. Tory took it in stride because his live was about so much more. “French Montana played UNFORGETTABLE for Tory Lanez and Timbaland said Thanks for coming out it’s over”

Tory Lanez post reaction got me weak😭😂. The moment these Kenyan babes shouted "Africa", I knew they were gon disgrace the whole continent. 😭

pic.twitter.com/bFKpipP6j3 — Omoniyi Israel (@__Omoissy) April 1, 2020 “Tory Lanez post reaction got me weak. The moment these Kenyan babes shouted “Africa”, I knew they were gon disgrace the whole continent.” Tory was locked in by having women join in and offer up as much twerk-age as they possibly could. This included a bunch of women from Africa who were happy to join in. This boosted his viewership tremendously for sure.

just look how quick the views went up when Drake jumped on lol what a god .. this is crazy @torylanez . 300K!! ⚡️🔥 pic.twitter.com/C92P0mEFNp — swati warrior. (@TheeBoy_Lanx) March 31, 2020 Lanez’s live was always going to be a hit, but it went from a little over 100K to a whopping 300K immediately when Drake joined in. That’s the power of Drizzy. This is a monumental moment in social media and IG Live. “just look how quick the views went up when Drake jumped on lol what a god .. this is crazy

@torylanez

. 300K!!”

Tory Lanez really done flipped the brand with this QUARANTINE IG LIVE … 300K pic.twitter.com/lzHxhU3oWt — Ry (@JustRyCole) March 31, 2020 This wasn’t just any Drake. This was a pretty candid Drake taking shots and showing off his Quarantined beard to prove that he is really out here socially distancing. We can see why this was such a widely-watched Live.

Tory Lanez’s Quarantine Radio is still one of the best thing during this period 😂 💯

That’s where you see talented twerkers! Bruhhh 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/4UoCZJzdl0 — Alhaji Royz🀄️ (@royzkingin) April 1, 2020 One of the most popular parts of Lanez’s Quarantine Radio was his constant stream of high-level twerkers. This woman from Atlanta had some magical cake-shakeage. “Tory Lanez’s Quarantine Radio is still one of the best thing during this period

That’s where you see talented twerkers! Bruhhh”

LMAO Tory Lanez got the best IG live you can't tell me shit even chris brown and drake joins his live now 😇 pic.twitter.com/Dpq5ZJtq5F — sunny🖤 (@c_ewenike) March 31, 2020 This lady was all up on his IG Live too giving her all with all the enhanced cakes she possibly could. Tory and his crew were obviously fans. “LMAO Tory Lanez got the best IG live you can’t tell me shit even chris brown and drake joins his live now”

Continue Slideshow

The reason Chris brown was requesting for Doja cat to come twerk on Tory Lanez live pic.twitter.com/Y9BIBJcj66 — Rashid (@DojaFenty) March 31, 2020 One thing that had everyone talking was Chris Brown putting a request for Doja Cat to give some cakes and twerk time on Live. We totally get it, too. “The reason Chris brown was requesting for Doja cat to come twerk on Tory Lanez live”

Bro the way Tory Lanez introduced The Weeknd on his Quarantine Radio IG live has me fucking dead 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/MTNk9bOF4E — 🍒💣 🏴‍☠️🦋 (@smuckersbytyler) April 1, 2020 He even had The Weeknd come in and the way he introduced him was absolutely hilarious. Tory really had a who’s who show up. The Weeknd doesn’t even do stuff like this on the regular.