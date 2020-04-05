MORE Wild, Crazy & HILARIOUS TikTok Videos
Beautiful people, we survived another stressful week in Coronaville where we ate (and ate and ate), got drunk before 4 pm, plotted on acquiring more wine (from somewhere, anywhere), found decent substitutes for toilet paper, randomly slid into DMs, finally completed a project we started years ago and laughed to ourselves knowing that better days (and $1,200 stimulus checks) are ahead.
At this point, you’ve probably spent amounts of time on the internet and either love or absolutely HATE TikTok–the latest social media obsession responsible for the funniest, wildest, craziest, most relatable and creative videos on social media that we compiled for your Sunday funday.
“i need this as a netflix series” – might be the BEST TikTok video on the internet
“When I tell you I am THROUGH” – “Tiger King” is the gift that keeps on giving
“I fell THE F**K out” – this is probably more accurate than we’ll ever know
“Lol now why would they put Kim and Kourtney in the club like this” – because it’s absolutely hilarious
“I caved and made a TikTok of my dog” – this was so perfect and hilarious
“i wanted twitter to have a laugh too” – mission accomplish
“You are ….. NOT the father!” – these videos are too funny
“THIS HAs HAD ME LAUGHING FOR LIKE 5 MINUTES” – no babies were harmed in the making of this video
“I’m just gonna leave this here” – classic moment in pop culture history. If you know, you know.
“Dogs tired of y’all being home all the time now lmao” – the dog is FED UP
“Bruh!! She recorded her baby’s reaction to her dancing and I cannnnttttt” – the baby was JAMMIN
“She hit that “ cerrrrrrrrado” and you know that she meant business …” – it’s always the cutest dogs who stay in timeout
“POV: landlords sending out April’s rent reminder” – STRESSFUL
