SMH: Ashanti’s Sister Shares Scary Images After Overcoming Alleged Domestic Beatdown & Miscarriage

Kenashia “Shia” Douglas, younger sister to singer Ashanti, just dropped a bomb pertaining to her personal life on Instagram.

Shia aka Shi Shi just turned 31 and to showcase some of her evolution in life, she put together a video full of life-changing moments, adding “your story shapes your purpose”. Bravely in the 2 minute and 27-second clip, Shi Shi discloses what appears to be the after images from being domestically abused. The previously engaged woman also shared images of a sonogram and a pregnant belly, unfortunately, Shi Shi doesn’t have kids. She also shares a disturbing photo and video of what appears to be her teeth cracked and shifted.

People in the comments are sending her encouraging words and fans are speculating that Shi Shi’s ex-fiancee laid hands on her.

The images start at the 1:09 mark.

