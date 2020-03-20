Sports Withdrawals: Steph Curry’s Best Plays Of The Past Decade (Video)

Steph Curry’s Best Plays Of The Past Decade (Video)

In our past ‘Sports Withdrawals’ posts, we’ve watched LeBron’s most savage on & off the court moments, listened to Chris Bosh relive Kobe Bryant dropping 81 points on him and the Toronto Raptors, and now we head to the Bay Area. Steph Curry has been a very important piece in Golden States’ surge in dominance in the NBA. He can hit a three-pointer from anywhere on the court, he’s almost as fast as Sonic The Hedgehog, and he does it all while wearing Under Armor sneakers. Before the NBA suspended this year’s season due to the Coronavirus Steph missed the majority of the season and had just returned.

In the games, he did play he restored the feeling that fans had been missing all season. Let’s relive some of those moments that help Golden State become the most dominant powerhouse on the Westcoast. This compilation includes Stephs most insane plays from the 2010s. Game-winning shots, historic playoff performances, insane 3 point shots, and some flat out embarrassing plays for the teams trying to guard him.

Check out Steph’s best plays from last decade below and come back daily for our latest Sports Withdrawals to help you manage until the NBA returns.