NeNe Leakes Dishes On RHOA, Says Kenya Better Come To Reunion With Guns Blazing Because She’s Going To Blow Her Head Off! [VIDEO]

Nene Leakes is busting off shots and the bullets definitely have names on them! In the most recent video posted to the Bravo account, Nene talks about the most controversial moments from the latest season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” It’s interesting because the video title talks about Eva but we thought Nene reserved the most vitriol for Kenya Moore.

Check it out below:

Did Nene say anything that surprised you? We were glad to hear her have nice things to say about Cynthia Bailey and her relationship with Mike Hill. It was also fun to hear her talk about her good friend Marlo and Wendy Williams. She didn’t seem to have too much to say about Tanya or Kandi. Did you think this video was classic Nene or has her life coach helped her to tone down her sassiness some? Also, when do you think we’ll be able to get a reunion for this season — considering the quarantine and whatnot?