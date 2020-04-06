10PM On Instagram: Drake Hopped Into Joe Budden’s Live & Promised Him An Interview “When The Album’s Ready”

Drake and Joe Budden may have had some beef in the past, but now, they’re coming together to entertain the people during a rough time.

The host of the Joe Budden Podcast has always been one to utilize Instagram’s live feature to communicate with fans, and that’s only increased recently with everyone at home looking for something to do. On Sunday night, Joe’s IG live ended up getting particularly spicy, having different guests join him for a short conversation–which ended up including a guest appearance by Drake.

The rappers engaged in a discussion about why they have never been able to meet one another in person. “You’re the only one that, like, avoids me for some strange reason,” Budden said, saying that he’s cool with everyone else on OVO. “Never avoid you,” Drake responded. “I just don’t see you. We’re never in the same place.” Budden jokingly asked, “Cause I’m too broke?,” to which Drake responded, “I didn’t want to say it.”

Of course, being the businessman he is, Joe brought up the fact that Elliott Wilson and B.Dot were able to interview Drake for the Rap Radar Podcast last year, clearly unhappy with them getting the huge look over him. Before he exited, Drake told Budden that they should coordinate an interview “when the album’s ready.”

Though his time onscreen was short lived, Drake stayed in Joe’s comment section all night long, trolling everyone who showed themselves on camera.

Celebrities, they’re just like us: bored.