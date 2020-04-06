We’re Only One Week Away! Here’s What To Expect From Season Four Of “Insecure” [VIDEO]

We’ve been shut indoors for almost a month now and were dangerously close to running out of things to watch — thank goodness “Insecure” returns to HBO for its fourth season next Sunday! Check out the preview below:

We love that the ladies all wore blazers for this segment! Super Cute.

Also – WOW @ Lawrence dating Condola. Did you see that coming?! What are you most excited to see on Season 4 of “Insecure?” We were actually hoping to get some closure about why Issa got ghosted by old boy. And obviously Lawrence is back but is Daniel? Also we’re extremely happy to see Molly still going strong with her Asian jawn.

Who is your favorite “Insecure” character? We stan for Kelli over here. BIG Natasha Rothwell fans. Molly is always in the middle of some isht — we’re not gonna lie — she was really fun to watch during Season 2 especially. And of course Issa is always loads of fun — except when she is doing dumb isht like — being appalled by what happens after you give a BJ. Just sayin… Oh and Issa as an Uber driver? Let’s hope she’s done with that this season because it was a DISASTER.

Guess we’ll be having our watch party on ZOOM next weekend. How about you guys?