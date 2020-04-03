The Player’s Club Is Now On Netflix: Here Are 7 Things You Didn’t Know About The Movie

One of the saving graces we have during this time of pandemic, quarantine and uncertainty is the immense library of Black films we have streaming. Netflix has made a concerted effort to give us as much Black streaming excellence as humanly possible.

One such film they gave us to jumpstart April is Player’s Club. The 1998 film is a hood classic and features some of Black Hollywood’s biggest stars from Jamie Foxx, Terrence Howard, Bernie Mac and more. It is also the writing and directing debut from Ice Cube that introduced the world to LisaRaye.

We know you love the film and want to revisit. We do too. However, before you do, check out these facts about the movie that you probably didn’t know.