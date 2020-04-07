A Gallery Of Essential Baddies Slaying On The Front Lines
Bae’s Anatomy: A Gallery Of Essential Baddies Slaying On The Front Lines
We can’t say thank you enough to the brave nurses (who, in our eyes, are superheroes) keeping us safe on the front lines during this unprecedented COVID crisis.
For MONTHS, they’ve put their own health at risk while working never-ending shifts in packed hospitals where they care for countless infected (or soon-to-be infected) Americans without adequate equipment to properly do their job.
At some point, we hope to personally give them all of the flowers they deserve but, until then, we’ll spotlight some of the essential baddies making a difference in hospitals across the world.
There will be days you feel you have everything under control and there will be days you feel like you know nothing. We all experience that. No one has it all figured out so don’t let anyone make you feel like you should. Be patient with yourself and forgive yourself often but most importantly learn and grow from every situation💕Reminder: No one is perfect. Keep going. Keep growing.
Hit the flip to meet quite possibly the baddest Nurse you’ve ever seen.
““Are you the nurse or the LPN?”
“Both. Hi, I’m Sam and I’ll be your nurse today 😎” #thenursesam #lpn #lvn” – Well, hellooo Nurse Sam!
“There will be days you feel you have everything under control and there will be days you feel like you know nothing. We all experience that. No one has it all figured out so don’t let anyone make you feel like you should. Be patient with yourself and forgive yourself often but most importantly learn and grow from every situation. Reminder: No one is perfect. Keep going. Keep growing” – AMEN
Miami Nurses💉🌴, your job search just got a lot easier! I’m excited to announce the Miami launch of @incrediblehealth the new way nurses get hired. Incredible Health flips the script on nurse hiring by having hospitals apply to *you* instead of the other way around. The best part? It’s 100% free for nurses. Click the link in my bio to have your dream nursing job delivered in 30 days. • • • • #miami #miaminurses #sundayfunday #registerednurse #licensepracticalnurse #nursepractitioner #healthiswealth #nurses #nurselifern #nurse #medicine #blackgirls #blackgirlmagic #blacknursesrock #blacknurses #blacknurseskillinit
“Miami Nurses, your job search just got a lot easier! I’m excited to announce the Miami launch of @incrediblehealth the new way nurses get hired. Incredible Health flips the script on nurse hiring by having hospitals apply to *you* instead of the other way around. The best part? It’s 100% free for nurses. Click the link in my bio to have your dream nursing job delivered in 30 days” – if you’re reading this, we appreciate you
“It’s Friyayyy guys!! Considering my weekend started Wednesday, it’s almost time to head back to work – What are you guys up to this weekend?” – well, probably getting our Easter outfits together for stay-at-home service, fighting over toilet paper at Publix and making Cheddar Bay biscuits from scratch
DISCLAIMER – SUPER LONG POST AHEAD (but I promise it’s worth the read 💕) Yesterday I finished up my last exam for block 10 – Adult Health II. Guys. When I tell you I been goin THROUGH ITTTT (hence my lack of activity on here). This block literally ripped me apart but I learned so so much throughout this entire last month. To make a long story short, this block had 2 exams. In my program, you need a 90% or higher to pass. With the first exam, I scored an 89%.. which means I had to remediate and take the entire exam over but this time without the buffer we usually get with team points. Y’all, when I tell you I was DISTRAUGHT lmao, I never felt so disheartened in my life. Anxiety, stress, and worry consumed me for DAYS until the day I had to retake the exam. I took the exam.. & I passed – exactly a 90% 🥴 & Then my exam that I just finished yesterday – exactly a 90%.. I put in COUNTLESS hours of studying each and every day to make those 90%’s but honestly the true glory goes directly to God.. 💕 I prayed every single day for Him to cover me with clarity, peace of mind, and the confidence I needed to do well during those exams. When I had to retake the exam and yesterday during our final exam I got up in the MIDDLE OF MY TESTS & went to the bathroom JUST to pray. Whenever I felt anxious during any moment of my exams, I paused and turned to God to ease my heart. Don’t wanna make this overly long but honestly, this past month taught me not only does hard work 100% pay off – but it also taught me/proven to me yet again to never ever underestimate not only God but the power of prayer and the power of standing strong in my faith in Him – for Him to continue to bless me despite the odds. When your heart craves something so deeply, it’s not just because of your passion, it’s because God planted that burning desire in your heart & because he planted it there, He will ALWAYS bless it & make sure He sees you through 💕 I hope you all continue to push forward with full faith that God will surely bless you and whatever you are working towards in life. Do your part and He for sure will do his! Have a great rest of your week 💕 (P.S – these @wearfigs burgundy scrubs tho 🤤)
“When your heart craves something so deeply, it’s not just because of your passion, it’s because God planted that burning desire in your heart & because he planted it there, He will ALWAYS bless it & make sure He sees you through. I hope you all continue to push forward with full faith that God will surely bless you and whatever you are working towards in life. Do your part and He for sure will do his! Have a great rest of your week (P.S – these @wearfigs burgundy scrubs tho)” – AMEN
FLU SEASON PSA 🗣 #tbt Its that time of year again…I know some people are on the fence about the flu shot and I get that but the numbers don’t lie, let’s prevent the flu completely with the tips below👇🏾👩🏾⚕️💉 The 2018-2019 flu season was the longest season in 10 years and spanned 21 weeks with record high incidents😳 There is suspicion that this season may be just as severe… 💉CDC recommends everyone 6 months of age and older get a flu vaccine every year before flu activity begins in their community *Pro Tip- get vaccinated by the end of October each year, if possible 💉Handwashing is still the the best way to combat the spread of germs! 💉Avoid close contact with sick people, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, cover your coughs and sneezes, wash your hands often, clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with flu viruses. 💉If you get the flu, antiviral drugs can be used to treat flu illness but should be taken early. Antiviral drugs can make illness milder and shorten the time you are sick. They also can prevent serious flu complications, like pneumonia. How many of you have already gotten your flu shot? https://www.cdc.gov/flu/consumer/three-actions-fight-flu.htm
“FLU SEASON PSA 🗣
#tbt Its that time of year again…I know some people are on the fence about the flu shot and I get that but the numbers don’t lie, let’s prevent the flu completely with the tips below👇🏾👩🏾⚕️💉
The 2018-2019 flu season was the longest season in 10 years and spanned 21 weeks with record high incidents😳
There is suspicion that this season may be just as severe…
💉CDC recommends everyone 6 months of age and older get a flu vaccine every year before flu activity begins in their community
*Pro Tip- get vaccinated by the end of October each year, if possible
💉Handwashing is still the the best way to combat the spread of germs!
💉Avoid close contact with sick people, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, cover your coughs and sneezes, wash your hands often, clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with flu viruses.
💉If you get the flu, antiviral drugs can be used to treat flu illness but should be taken early. Antiviral drugs can make illness milder and shorten the time you are sick. They also can prevent serious flu complications, like pneumonia.
How many of you have already gotten your flu shot?” – most of these tips apply to Coronavirus too
Healthcare workers are on the frontline of fighting this virus! 💪🏾 We can potentially be exposed to a number of diseases, viruses, bacteria every time we go to work. Healthcare workers need personal protective equipment (PPE) to keep us, our families, and communities safe!! ❤️ . . It is disheartening to hear that hospitals have a severe shortage of PPE, especially face masks and N-95 respirators! So many institutions are limiting how much PPE healthcare employees can use. Or telling people to use the same PPE for multiple patients. 😡 That is completely unacceptable. 🤚🏾 . . Please, if you do not work in healthcare or not in contact with an infected person, STOP BUYING MASKS ‼️ You are worsening the problem by leaving people that NEED the equipment at risk. . . . Please follow the link in my bio to tell congress that healthcare institutions need more PPE! And SHARE!! Thank you @iamnursemo for bringing awareness to this problem 🙏🏾 . . . #amberthenp #nursepractitioner #familynursepractitioner #blacknursesrock #np #fnp #blackgirlwhitecoat #colormed #blacknursesmatter #blacknurses #melanininmedicine #blackwomeninmedicine #nursing #registerednurse #blacknursesrock #thenurselink #naturalnurse #melanininstem
“Healthcare workers are on the frontline of fighting this virus! We can potentially be exposed to a number of diseases, viruses, bacteria every time we go to work. Healthcare workers need personal protective equipment (PPE) to keep us, our families, and communities safe!!” – we agree 100%
Nurses, we have to be careful with what we say and how treat our coworkers. That especially includes our new nurses and nursing students. I’ve witnessed first hand this past week how cruel and mean some nurses can be when new nurses and nursing students approach my work area. It almost seems that we forget how tough our personal transition from student to nurse was when we first began our own nursing journeys. We have to do a better job at creating a positive work environment that is conducive to learning and growing in our practice. The nurse turnover rate is a serious issue in healthcare because we face a variety of issues such as short staffing, long work days and stressful shifts which isn’t fun for anyone. So work on being a better team player because we deal with enough as is. Please don’t makes someone else’s work day more difficult by being rude and mean. Nurses, we are a team with one common goal, which to help others. So when your at work leave your personal issues at home and remember to be accountable, approachable, flexible, willing to help, and guide someone else. Charge nurses especially need to have these qualities because they are the nurse leaders on the floor. When I’m in charge, I make sure the assignments are fair and I continuously round on the floor to ensure that the staff isn’t drowning and the needs of the patient’s are being met. All these things count and will create a positive, healthy work environment for all the staff. You never want to be a position where you or someone’s else patient suffers due to unnecessary conflict on your unit or in work area so be the change. Be a nurse that others can lean and depend on. Ask yourself, am I a part of the problem in my work area? If so, change! Have a great Fri-yah!!💉 . . . . . #nursepractitioner #nursesday #prettypractice #nurseproblems #womeninmedicine #babes #shecandoboth #medicalgoals #womenempowerment #nurse #rn #motivation #nursesrock #newnurse #newgrad #medicine #Inspiration #instanursing #nursingwear #nursingschool #nurseonduty #womensfashion #nursing #nurses #healthcare #nursebae #nursingfriendly #nursestudent #nurselife #womensupportingwomen
“Nurses, we have to be careful with what we say and how treat our coworkers. That especially includes our new nurses and nursing students. I’ve witnessed first hand this past week how cruel and mean some nurses can be when new nurses and nursing students approach my work area. It almost seems that we forget how tough our personal transition from student to nurse was when we first began our own nursing journeys. We have to do a better job at creating a positive work environment that is conducive to learning and growing in our practice” – MESSAGE
“It’s comforting to know that I’m amongst such a brilliant community of nurses out there working towards a similar goal” – yessss, keep going!
“Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go. Joshua 1:9” – AMEN
#MondayMotivation In 2016, I decided to go back to school and get a second degree in nursing. During this time, I didn’t have the option to rely on family support and struggled to work several jobs to pay for school expenses. I can recall so many times when I wanted to give up but instead of giving in to my circumstances, I channeled all my energy on the woman I wanted to become. I created vision boards. I wrote down my future goals. I saved pictures of places I wanted to visit. I had no idea of what amazing adventures and people that would soon come but I envisioned the life I wanted to live. Im grateful that I never gave up. Dream big. Stay focused. MAKE IT HAPPEN. 💪🏾
“#MondayMotivation In 2016, I decided to go back to school and get a second degree in nursing. During this time, I didn’t have the option to rely on family support and struggled to work several jobs to pay for school expenses. I can recall so many times when I wanted to give up but instead of giving in to my circumstances, I channeled all my energy on the woman I wanted to become. I created vision boards. I wrote down my future goals. I saved pictures of places I wanted to visit. I had no idea of what amazing adventures and people that would soon come but I envisioned the life I wanted to live. Im grateful that I never gave up. Dream big. Stay focused. MAKE IT HAPPEN” – AMEN
Sometimes I have to remind myself that God & the universes timing is always right! This time that I’ve had off and me not passing the NCLEX the first time was ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY. There’s so many things that I want to work on with myself. I’ve felt lost in my books for years and this is finally the time for me to get myself together mentally, spiritually, physically, and emotionally. I am SO grateful! Remember, that your time, is the RIGHT time. ✨🌿👩🏽⚕️ . . . . #nursingschool #studentnurse #babesinscrubs #womeninmedicine #nclex #naturalhair #curlyhair #nursing #blacknursesrock #blacknurseskillinit #blacknurses #nursing_ismylife
“Sometimes I have to remind myself that God & the universes timing is always right! This time that I’ve had off and me not passing the NCLEX the first time was ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY. There’s so many things that I want to work on with myself. I’ve felt lost in my books for years and this is finally the time for me to get myself together mentally, spiritually, physically, and emotionally. I am SO grateful! Remember, that your time, is the RIGHT time”
So I kind of been in this funk these last few days. The kind of funk that’s been giving me cold feet about my career path and re-evaluating my life choices. I’m beginning to think if this career is really for me and it’s not because of the pressures of nursing school, but more so with the constant insecurities I battle within myself. Insecurities like maybe I won’t be a right fit for this profession and maybe I’m way in over my head. Then these insecurities turn into small voices saying that I’m not good enough or that I’m a hopeless human being (it gets that drastic). Ive struggled most of my life trying to fit in, not feeling like I’m good enough to make friends, or simply not worthy of anything that life has to offer. This mindset was the reason why it took me so long to pursue nursing, even when it had been a dream of mine since I was a kid. I was afraid to fail before I even tried. One day that all changed for me, especially the week I took my first entrance exam test. If you know anything about my story you know that two days before my test, my best friend died by suicide & it left me devastated. But I did not allow that to stop me from pursuing this dream. This setback only pushed me harder to conquer the road that’ll eventually lead me to those letters by my last name. My drive turned into “I can’t be serving tables for the rest of my life” to “I have to do this in honor of Mike & for my family” & to be honest I had forgotten that. I needed to remind myself that getting my degree will allow me to invade spaces where I can help fight mental health awareness & getting my degree will allow me a platform to advocate for those who are afraid to have a voice. Sometimes in the pursuit of our dreams we get weary and we forget what made us passionate about it in the first place. I’m here to remind you, if you’re having any doubts about your abilities to withstand the hardships that come between you and your goal, YOU CAN DO IT. KEEP GOING. Life will break you down, it will hit you at your core, it will test you, but YOU ARE CAPABLE of anything you set your mind to. Just keep reminding yourself of your “why” 💗
“Sometimes in the pursuit of our dreams we get weary and we forget what made us passionate about it in the first place. I’m here to remind you, if you’re having any doubts about your abilities to withstand the hardships that come between you and your goal, YOU CAN DO IT. KEEP GOING. Life will break you down, it will hit you at your core, it will test you, but YOU ARE CAPABLE of anything you set your mind to. Just keep reminding yourself of your “why”
“After a long Night shift it feels good to finally get home and get in my bed #onwednesdayswewearpink #nightshiftnurse #blacknurseskillinit #nursesofinstagram #psychnurse” – we appreciate you, boo
