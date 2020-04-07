A Gallery Of Essential Baddies Slaying On The Front Lines
Bae’s Anatomy: A Gallery Of Essential Baddies Slaying On The Front Lines
We can’t say thank you enough to the brave nurses (who, in our eyes, are superheroes) keeping us safe on the front lines during this unprecedented COVID crisis.
For MONTHS, they’ve put their own health at risk while working never-ending shifts in packed hospitals where they care for countless infected (or soon-to-be infected) Americans without adequate equipment to properly do their job.
At some point, we hope to personally give them all of the flowers they deserve but, until then, we’ll spotlight some of the essential baddies making a difference in hospitals across the world.
View this post on Instagram
There will be days you feel you have everything under control and there will be days you feel like you know nothing. We all experience that. No one has it all figured out so don’t let anyone make you feel like you should. Be patient with yourself and forgive yourself often but most importantly learn and grow from every situation💕Reminder: No one is perfect. Keep going. Keep growing.
Hit the flip for a gallery of essential baddies slaying on the front lines.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.