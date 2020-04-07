For Your Viewing Pleasure: Anderson .Paak & Justin Timberlake Drop A Visual For “Don’t Slack” Starring Anna Kendrick [Video]

The people behind the Trolls movie really went all out with the soundtrack, and now, they’re giving us another music video to enjoy while we’re locked up in our houses.

Anderson .Paak and Justin Timberlake have teamed up tp drop the new video for their collaboration off the Trolls World Tour soundtrack, “Don’t Slack.”

The visual is starring Pitch Perfect actress Anna Kendrick, which follows her as she’s inspired to have a stay-at-home dance party (how fitting, eh?). The music video was directed by Calmati, who also directed the popular videos for some of your favorite artists, including Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” and Lizzo’s “Good As Hell.” Eventually, the visual comes to an end with the actress dancing as both .Paak and Timberlake perform the song for her.

Interestingly enough, even though the video does show Kendrick having her own dance party at home, Justin Timberlake made sure to note on Twitter that the video was filmed “pre-social distancing.” Gotta cover all your bases.

Check out the brand new music video for “Don’t Slack” starring Anderson .Paak, Justin Timberlake, and Anna Kendrick down below. It might give you some ideas on how to make the most of being trapped inside the house.