Black At It: Justin Timberlake Skoit Skoits Around With SZA In New Video, Gets Dragged Back To Those Musty Woods

Well, it certainly appears that our fave culture-hopping caucasian Justin Timberlake is out the woods and thirsty for a hit based on his new feel-good collab with SZA that’s exactly what you’d expect it to be.

The Dance-Pop-y jam “The Other Side” (off the upcoming “Trolls World Tour” movie soundtrack) comes with shiny visuals that, naturally, sparked all sorts of hilarious chaos across the internet.

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over JT & SZA’s new collab on the flip.