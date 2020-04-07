Will You Be Watching?! Nick Cannon’s Daytime Talk Show Is Set To Premiere In September

No matter what is going on in the world, you can always count on Nick Cannon putting in work.

The Masked Singer host’s upcoming daytime talk show just got a premiere date, which is set for a September 21, according to reports from Page Six confirmed by distributor Debmar-Mercury .

Debmar-Mercury has teamed with Cannon’s Ncredible Entertainment to produce the comedic talk show, which is set to feature interviews with celebrities along with pop culture coverage. The nationally-syndicated show, aptly titled Nick Cannon, has been cleared to launch on TV stations covering more than 90% of U.S. TV households. The studio’s announcement on Monday is an indication of confidence that the show will be able to go into production over the summer for the planned fall debut, which is interesting considering the current state of the world.

“It’s been thrilling going through this process, and to see the widespread support that the show has received and the milestones we’ve achieved is mind-blowing,” Cannon said in a statement. “We’re gearing up to deliver a must-see show and I’m looking forward to coming to you on your TV this fall.”

Nick Cannon having is own talk show is a no brainer, when considering his guest appearances on The Wendy Williams Show, his work hosting The Masked Singer and Wild ‘N Out, his morning show on Power 106, and more.

“Clearances are climbing because our great station partners are hungry for a rising, versatile and dynamic talent like Nick. His light-hearted style quickly wins over viewers and gives them a much-needed escape from the world,” said Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus, co-presidents of Debmar-Mercury. “We’ve been asked why we skipped doing test shows and explained there was no need. It’s obvious to anyone who watched Nick guest host for Wendy Williams last year how much he loves daytime talk and, based on the reaction of fans, how much they love him.”